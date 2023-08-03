Farm Weekly
Trials show results from MaxSil nutrient

August 3 2023 - 1:00pm
MaxSils two products include a fine powder and a 2-6mm sized granule silicon fertiliser.
New analysis by a United States-based accredited laboratory has revealed an almost doubling of the plant available or soluble silicon content following the release in April of an improved MaxSil silicon plant nutrient with finer particles at its new Brendale factory in Brisbane, Queensland.

