Why wheat is not just wheat this year

By Nathan Cattle, Clear Grain Exchange Managing Director
August 3 2023 - 5:00pm
There are more buyers trying to buy Australian grain than you may realise - 52 buyers have bought WA grain through Clear Grain Exchange this season with more than 300 buyers registered.
International wheat futures continued their recent trend of wild fluctuations last week.

