WESTERN Australian graingrower Darrin Lee knows first-hand that effectively setting-up and calibrating harvesting equipment can equate to 'money in the bank'.
The Dongara/Mingenew grower, who is also chairman of the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) western panel, has been farming in WA's northern agricultural region for more than 20 years.
He said upcoming GRDC Harvester Set Up Workshops would provide practical, independent information to growers, giving them the confidence to make changes onfarm.
"To actually go to a neighbouring farm, have each of the different makes of headers in the yard, and be able to see and hear from experts first-hand on what's working and what isn't, it's great," Mr Lee said.
The GRDC workshops bring Australia's leading harvest specialists - industry experts and researchers - onto farms throughout the grainbelt to deliver the latest in effective harvester set up.
Only about four in every 10 growers are using drop trays to measure harvest losses and Mr Lee said it would be great if this number was higher.
He said many growers attending the workshops were surprised by the efficiency gains possible through the use of pans and drop trays to measure harvest losses and calibrate harvester setup."
"As growers we need to be taking every opportunity to put more grain in the bin - and money in the bank," he said.
"Measuring harvest losses every day or multiple times a day can seem tedious to operators, but the payoff from adjusting the machine to minimise the loss is worth the hassle - you can't manage what you don't measure.
"In addition to covering harvest losses, the workshops provide a deep dive into the range of issues that comprise harvest operations; capacity and efficiency, weed seed control and preventing harvester fires."
GRDC grower relations manager Courtney Ramsey said the workshops had been developed in response to industry feedback and have attracted good attendance.
"Growers want more information about best-practice harvester set up because they know it can make a difference financially," Ms Ramsey said.
"Industry specialists from different harvest support services are invited to participate and contribute their knowledge and experiences in optimising performance as part of the crowd-led discussions.
"Importantly, the workshops provide expert advice to growers in an independent, whole-of-industry forum - separate from commercial product endorsement, with presenters required to only speak to technology types without providing product-specific information - which is an essential part of GRDC's role to invest in research, development and extension on behalf of graingrowers."
The forums will bring together harvester specialists, industry experts and researchers to discuss the following topics:
More information or to register: Go to https://grdc.com.au/events/list?region=west
Facey Group will deliver free GRDC Harvester Forums across the western region at:
