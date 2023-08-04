Farm Weekly
GRDC calibrating harvesting equipment workshops travelling Hyden to Cunderdin

August 4 2023 - 1:00pm
Darrin Lee, Dongara/Mingenew grower, believes the upcoming GRDC workshops will give farmers the confidence to fine-tune their harvester settings.
WESTERN Australian graingrower Darrin Lee knows first-hand that effectively setting-up and calibrating harvesting equipment can equate to 'money in the bank'.

