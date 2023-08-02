Farm Weekly
Home/News

Gus Whyte, New South Wales, has advice for WA live export industry

By Brooke Littlewood
August 2 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Livestock grazier Gus Whyte manages Wyndham and Willow Point station, north of Wentworth NSW.
Livestock grazier Gus Whyte manages Wyndham and Willow Point station, north of Wentworth NSW.

THE Federal government's live sheep export ban could hit a lot closer to home than some east coast producers may think.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.