Electoral boundary redraw creates new Mid West seat

Bree Swift
By Bree Swift
August 4 2023 - 9:00am
The Liberals WA MP for the Mining and Pastoral Region Neil Thomson speaking at the WAFarmers meeting held in Katanning.
WESTERN Australians concerned about the proposal to morph the regional seats of Moore and North West Central into one new 'Mid West' seat are being encouraged to make their feelings known to the Western Australian Electoral Commission (WAEC) by lodging their submissions online.

