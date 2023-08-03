Rainfall across the South West Land Division has delivered much needed relief to towns in the Mid West, with many towns between Geraldton and Mullewa receiving at least 10mm in the past 24 hours.
Northampton recorded the most amount of rain in the past 24 hours, with 26.2 millimetres and Nambung station recording 22mm.
Mullewa recorded 17.4mm and Binnu received 16.2mm, while Yuin recorded 14.4mm and Morawa airport recorded 13.6mm.
Binnu recorded 33mm of rainfall for the whole month of July.
For Yuin, this rainfall comes after only recording 26.8mm over the past three months, while Morawa and Mullewa have recorded about 60mm of rainfall over the past three months.
Lower rainfall totals were felt further south, with Perenjori recording 11.2mm, Coorow recording 10.1mm and Dalwallinu receiving 8.8mm.
Over the past three months, Perenjori has recorded 53.1mm of rainfall, while Coorow and Dalwallinu have recorded 93.1mm and 80.6mm respectively.
These three month totals show once again the rainfall has been significantly uneven across towns in the same regions.
Wongan Hills and Doodlakine both recorded 4.8mm in the past 24 hours, while Bencubbin received only 3.3mm.
In the Wheatbelt, towns in the north have received less than 10mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours.
Quairading recorded 5.4mmm, Narembeen recorded 3.4mm and Corrigin recorded 9mm.
Quairading and Corrigin have both recorded more than100mm of rainfall over the past three months.
Higher rainfall totals were recorded in the southern areas, with Lake Grace recording 29.2mm, Wagin recording 40.4mm and Pingaring receiving 34.2mm.
For the rest of the day, up to 10mm of rainfall is expected across the Mid West and Gascoyne.
The Wheatbelt will mostly miss out on the high rainfall totals, recording less than 5mm of rain in most of the east of region, with some pockets in the west side expecting no rainfall at all.
The heaviest rainfall totals will be felt inland around the Great Southern and the Southeast Coastal where towns can expect to receive totals of up to 50mm.
On the South West and South Coastal regions, up to 15mm can be expected.
For Friday and the rest of the weekend, the weather is looking dry across the entire State.
