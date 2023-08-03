Farm Weekly
RSPCA accused of lying about live sheep export industry

By Tamara Hooper
The Livestock Collective labelled the information as false, explaining to the RSPCA that sheep are allocated space based on research and allometric principles.
The sheep industry is not happy with a recent Tweet from the RSPCA that featured a controversial infographic claiming the live sheep export trade exposed sheep to extremely poor welfare outcomes and was unfixable, calling for the Federal government to give a date to end the trade.

