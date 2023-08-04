The latest statistics for the live sheep export industry contradict the claim made by those opposed to the trade, that it is a dying industry.
LiveCorp reported that in 2022 Australia exported 524,908 sheep for feeder and slaughter purposes, with a value of $82 million.
The year to date ending June 2023, has the numbers of sheep exported increased by 48 per cent to realise 418,455 head according to Meat & Livestock Australia.
Last year the largest importing markets were Kuwait, 270,870 (52pc), the United Arab Emirates, 95,330 (19pc) and Israel, 90,200 (17pc), so far Kuwait is again the top with 163,956, Israel is next with 91,100 and Jordan is third with 64,294 head.
The potential for the Saudi Arabian market to once again take live sheep provides an even bigger scope for exporting, with the Department of Primary Industries and Research Development (DPIRD) listing the Western Australian sheep flock at 12.4 million head at July 2022.
Saudi Arabia was traditionally the second biggest market for export sheep behind Kuwait and with its new protocols for vaccination against scabby mouth accepted by WA producers, the prospect of increasing the export volumes even more shows growth, not decline.
With the Albanese government sticking to its guns, there still remains an oversupply in the WA market, with processors unable to cope with the volumes and the uncertainty created by the policy announcement having affected prices from the outset.
According to Rabobank, the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, showed food inflation slowed in the June quarter.
The figures showed negative inflation figures for lamb and goats and beef and veal.
RaboResearch senior animal protein analyst Angus Gidley-Baird said this was the first quarter to have seen beef prices contract year-on-year, but lamb was a different story.
"It is the second quarter that we have seen lamb prices contract after they dropped two per cent in the first quarter this year," Mr Gidley-Baird said.
"Both sets of prices had, prior to these numbers, seen a number of years of increasing prices."
The decreasing value of lamb is not a good sign for producers at a time when they are making decisions for the future based on risk to their business.
"While retail prices and farmgate prices do not always move together or move in the same magnitude, we have seen cattle prices drop in the order of 40-50pc in the last 12 months and lamb prices drop 30-50pc," Mr Gidley-Baird said.
"We are currently producing very high numbers of lambs (and sheep) at the moment and this is what has caused livestock prices to decline.
"This lower cost of livestock would improve margins in the supply chain and allow some relief in retail prices."
The live export industry has traditionally offered a pathway for these excess animals in the market and the extra competition has given producers a chance to get better prices.
Federal Liberal Party MP for O'Connor Rick Wilson said it was disappointing that the Western Australian Government had not been stronger in its support of the live sheep export industry and coupled with the Australian Cultural Heritage Act, it had let producers down.
He said the disappointment was evident in the regions and farmers were angry.
"I sincerely hope the 22 per cent swing against the government in the weekend's Rockingham by-election will shock the government into realising they have to govern for all Western Australians, not just those that live in the inner metro area," Mr Wilson said.
