Farm Weekly
Home/News

Sheep meat negative inflation with market oversupply

Tamara Hooper
By Tamara Hooper
August 4 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
According to Rabobank, the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, showed food inflation slowed in the June quarter, with sheep, goat, beef and veal showing negative inflation figures.
According to Rabobank, the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, showed food inflation slowed in the June quarter, with sheep, goat, beef and veal showing negative inflation figures.

The latest statistics for the live sheep export industry contradict the claim made by those opposed to the trade, that it is a dying industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamara Hooper

Tamara Hooper

Journalist

Journalist with Farm Weekly newspaper WA.

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.