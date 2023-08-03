WA heavy lamb reached a high of $130/head and low of $108.98/head, a far cry from $207.14/head and $189.82/head respectively in South Australia.

Light lambs hovered at about the $50/head mark and peaked at $75.81/head.

Again, in comparison, South Australia outperformed - prices only dropped to $98.70/head and hit a top of $115 per/head.

Trade lambs climbed to $108.74/head, before falling to $91.74/head low.

South Australian prices remained consistent, with not even $10 between the highest and lowest prices, of $163.18/head and $152.31/head respectively.

The dollars were dismal for WA restocker lambs, rising to $57.32/head, before tumbling to $32.19/head.