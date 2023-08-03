Farm Weekly
Home/News

Meat & Livestock Australia indictors show lamb price drop

Brooke Littlewood
By Brooke Littlewood
August 3 2023 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THERE has been speculative chatter at Eastern States' saleyard rails over recent months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brooke Littlewood

Brooke Littlewood

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.