Are border crossings hurting ES prices?

THERE has been speculative chatter at Eastern States' saleyard rails over recent months.
According to some, large volumes of WA lamb are crossing the border and placing downward pressure on east coast prices.
But is this actually the case?
Or is there more to the market than meets the eye?
West to east transfers
More than two million ewes and lambs were transported across the Nullarbor to the Eastern States from 2019-21.
This was largely due to restocking activity, after a severe drought, and smashed WA's previous decade-long record of 1.07m head.
Numbers dropped back significantly in the 2021-22 financial year, to less than a quarter of the record highs at 267,619.
However, the pendulum has slowly swung back again with 459,504 headed west to east in 2022-23, up 72 per cent on the year prior.
Of those trucked, 73pc were lambs and 27pc were adult sheep.
Taking a look at this year, numbers remained steady, creeping from 33,000-head in January, to 34,075 and 35,802 in February and March respectively.
Momentum was gained in April, almost hitting the 40,000-head mark with 39,565 and continued through to May and June when 43,825 and 45,950 were transferred respectively.
While it does not compare to the mass exodus of ewes in 2019-21, west to east movements are still on a (very slight) upward trend.
So, who exactly is buying WA lamb and sheep?
According to the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, Eastern States' abattoirs have taken advantage of WA's discounted prices.
Earlier last month, a Thomas Foods International representative confirmed the company had been actively buying lambs out of WA over a three-month April-June period.
That was about the same time transfers started to climb and saleyard prices started to drop, after hitting record highs last year.
WA-South Australia price comparison
With a few extra thousand sheep passing through the Ceduna checkpoint and WA's discounted prices - how did South Australian markets compare?
Given transfers in May to June were much the same, let's compare how WA and South Australian prices performed in May.
Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) indicators for that month showed:
How does the market look now?
Owen Merrett, Merrett Livestock, has been a livestock agent for more than four decades and operates out of Millicent, South Australia.
He said the local market had softened since and was now similar to WA and east coast buyers could expect to pay "a huge freight component" of about $30/head to move sheep from the west to be processed.
"You wouldn't expect to see people tapping in the WA market now, particularly when our sheep prices are on par," Mr Merrett said.
"Usually most of the sheep heading over are store stock and not slaughter stock."
MLA's latest indicators, as of July 25, show little difference in the average price per head between the two States across most categories.
WA heavy lamb: $120/head versus South Australian heavy lamb $144.35/head.
Difference: ^ $24.35 in South Australia.
WA light lamb: $64.51/head versus South Australian light lamb: $75.69/head.
Difference: ^ $11.18 in South Australia.
WA trade lamb: $118.86/head versus South Australia trade lamb: $116.54/head.
Difference: ^ $2.32 in WA.
WA restocker lamb: $36.20/head versus South Australian restocker lamb: $63.97/head.
Difference: ^ $27.77 in SA.
Mr Merrett said some processors secured large numbers of sheep earlier in the year, so they had stock to slaughter in May-June.
This reduced buyer demand or competition at the rail and - with an oversupply of lambs in the market - prices dropped.
Usually, South Australian sheep producers would enjoy peak returns in the June-July period.
However, that is not the case this year, as lambs are being sold $2 per kilogram dress weight under what they were in March.
Compare prices to year-ago levels and they are down again, going under the hammer for between $4.80-$5.50 per kilogram compared to $7.50-$8 per kilogram.
"There is an oversupply of lambs at the moment," Mr Merrett said.
"Less stock have also been processed due to a shortage of abattoir workers and a slowdown in export forward contracts.
"I've been doing this for 46 years and it never changes - it is supply and demand.
"When you get an oversupply the prices drop and when you get an undersupply the prices go up."
While the phase-out of live sheep exports is one of the biggest talking points among producers in WA, Mr Merrett said it was a different story over east.
He said no concerns had been raised because there "hadn't been a lot of publicity about the phase-out".
"Phasing out the live sheep export market would have a negative impact on prices,'' he said.
"WA would have to look at processing through the abattoir system, which would place it under oversupply pressures."
What goes up, must come down
MLA market information analyst Jenny Lim said trends in the west were mirroring those over east.
Over the past week, Ms Lim said there had been tighter sheep and lamb yardings at Muchea Livestock Centre and Katanning Regional Sheep Saleyards.
She said prices had eased in all indicators, with more store and second run lambs moving through the market.
This dampened prices, as buyers selected on weight and finish.
"A couple of weeks ago, there were some good runs of lambs, which helped boost prices in that week," Mr Lim said.
"Usually the typical offerings are seconds and last season lambs or older ewes."
As expected, year-on-year changes were significant, after the market crept to record highs last year in WA.
According to MLA, light lamb and mutton indicators have dropped back 34 per cent and 45pc respectively year-on-year in WA, and 42pc and 48pc nationally.
As such, Ms Lim said she would be hesitant to compare year-ago prices.
She said restocking demand was very strong with good conditions and the flock was now in a growth phase, rather than rebuilding.
"MLA's recent Sheep Producer Intentions survey indicated many WA farmers are intending to decrease their breeding ewe numbers," Ms Lim said.
"They are culling older ewes that they held onto during the rebuild, or have enough numbers and are culling those older ewes/dries."
