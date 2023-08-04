Pests are being reported across Western Australia, as the season continues to tick along, with a few growers in the grainbelt suffering from budworm moths and green aphid activity.
A few weeks ago there were reports of a high number of native budworm moths migrating into the northern and north eastern grainbelt.
Since then, there have been an increasing number of budworm moths reported in areas further south, according to Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPRID) technical officer Alan Lord.
"Volunteer farmers and agronomists have commenced weekly pheromone trapping for native budworm moths," Mr Lord said.
"This trapping is part of a program to monitor the annual native budworm migratory flights from eastern pastoral areas into the grainbelt, and the potential risk that caterpillars pose to pulse and canola crops."
In the last week of July, a grower near Kellerberrin caught 98 native budworm moths in a trap, saying it was unusual for this time of the year.
In the same week, a grower in Maya recorded 127 moths, while a Walebing farmer captured 79.
Over a 14-day period, 474 moths were trapped at a Yallabatharra farm and 256 at Wicherina.
Developing pulse crop buds can become attractive to budworm caterpillars, which Mr Lord said could result in significant yield loss.
"It may be challenging to detect caterpillar presence because they primarily prefer developing buds over leaf feeding, resulting in minimal visible damage to the leaves," he said.
"The most dependable method for detecting budworm caterpillars in crops is to use a sweep net to sample the crop at multiple locations."
DPIRD has been monitoring green peach aphid activity since the end of seeding, especially in the Kwinana West, Albany and Esperance port zones.
There was a "noticeable surge" in green peach aphid activity in the middle of the month after increased daytime temperatures in the Kwinana West zone, according to DPIRD research scientist Benjamin Congdon.
"There has been an increase both in numbers of winged aphids caught on traps, and frequency of within-crop colonisation," Mr Congdon said.
Mr Congdon and DPIRD scientist Cindy Webster said that green peach aphid were now colonising most canola crops in the Kwinana West and Albany port zones.
For the first time this season Turnip yellows virus (TuYV) has been detected in flying green peach aphid at Toodyay and in a nearby canola crop at Nunile.
Recent crop inspections revealed green peach aphid were infesting 50-75 per cent of plants around Toodyay and Northam, and 10-30pc of plants in the Albany port zone.
"This behaviour is conducive to the spread of TuYV if this virus is present," they said.
"As is common with this pest, despite low numbers of individuals being present on any given plant, colonisation can occur on a large proportion of plants in many infested crops."
DPIRD staff will be doing further testing of leaf samples over the coming weeks.
The scientists said flowering canola crops that were yet to be infected would be safe from TuYV-induced yield losses.
However, later sown crops that are still in their vegetative stage are at risk, and should be monitored until they reach flowering.
Symptoms to look out for include leaves purpling, reddening or yellowing and plant stunting.
It must be noted that TuYV can still cause yield loss without producing obvious symptoms.
Other pesky bugs are popping up around the State, but not in high frequency or numbers.
South Coastal Agencies agronomist Sophie Daw reported finding low levels of Russian wheat aphid (RWA) feeding damage in tillering barley near Fitzgerald, but no RWA was found.
DPIRD entomologist Svetlana Micic also also recently found RWA feeding damage in an early tillering wheat crop near Dumbleyung, but no RWA were detected in the crop.
Cabbage aphid has also been detected on traps over the past months, and is now being reported colonising racemes of flowering canola crops near Northam.
Anasazi Agronomy principal consultant David Stead recently reported to DPIRD oat aphids cereal crops around Brookton.
DPIRD plant pathologist Kylie Chambers has reported finding low levels of bacterial blight on oats across the central grainbelt, while an Agworld user has reported finding Septoria avenae blotch and leaf rust, in oats near Gnowellen and Wellstead.
Jasmine is a earnest listener and a passionate advocate for justice. She feels privileged to be trusted by farmers across Western Australia to tell their truth.
Jasmine is a earnest listener and a passionate advocate for justice. She feels privileged to be trusted by farmers across Western Australia to tell their truth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.