DPIRD reports pests, including budworm moths and green peach aphid

Jasmine Peart
By Jasmine Peart
August 4 2023 - 5:00pm
A native budworm moth trap in a lupin crop. Photo by Amber Balfour-Cunningham, DPIRD.
Pests are being reported across Western Australia, as the season continues to tick along, with a few growers in the grainbelt suffering from budworm moths and green aphid activity.

Jasmine Peart

Jasmine Peart

Journalist

Jasmine is a earnest listener and a passionate advocate for justice. She feels privileged to be trusted by farmers across Western Australia to tell their truth.

