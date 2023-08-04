This year, the McIntosh & Son Mingenew MidWest Expo - to be held next Wednesday, August 9 and Thursday, August 10 - will feature an inaugural Tastes of the Mid West cooking demonstration, showcasing some of the region's premium produce.
Led by hospitality lecturers and students from Central Regional TAFE, the demonstrations, supported by local guest chefs and a team from Thermomix, will be held on both days.
Mid West Food Industries Alliance Inc. (MWFIA) executive officer Gilly Johnson said the objective of the new event was to support the growth of the Mid West food and beverage industry, as well as its local producers, by highlighting some of the local produce available.
"While many people are familiar with the seafood in our region, including the Western Rock Lobster, there is less familiarity with the broader range of produce that includes olive oils, cold pressed canola oil, goat dairy products, fresh fruit and vegetables, artisan icy pops and gelato, microgreens, lamb, beef, goat, handmade granola, along with our amazing craft gin, rum and beers, just to name a few," Ms Johnson said.
The MWFIA executive officer said producers in the Mid West were particularly adaptable.
"Due to differences in things like rainfall, food that is produced in our region is already done in a manner that demonstrates good use of water, development of soils, and use of the natural environment for growing food," Ms Johnson said.
"Additionally, the region is also attracting a number of artisan food and beverage manufacturers who have chosen to call the Mid West home and who regularly promote the region with their branded products that are on the shelf both locally and across the State and beyond."
The cooking demonstrations will be hosted at the Home & Living Marquee, near the expo's entrance, with four demonstrations scheduled for day one, commencing at 10am, and three demonstrations scheduled for day two, commencing at 9.30am.
Each demonstration will go for about 20-30 minutes and include the opportunity for audience members to sample some of the dishes prepared.
The MWFAI is an industry-led food industry cluster that was established in 2019 and incorporated in 2021.
The organisation's focus is on helping promote the region's and beverage industry and producers, through connecting, partnering, promoting and supporting all those involved in the supply chain.
Ms Johnson said behind any healthy food community there tended to be a strong link to local produce.
"Having strong links to the hospitality part of the supply chain is also critical to ensure that local chefs, restaurants and cafes can provide menus that are full of locally produced goodness and which also helps them to access a reliable source of ingredients to create uniquely Mid West and Western Australian dishes," she said.
The MWFIA is a member of the Buy West Eat Best campaign and functions with Ms Johnson as a part time executive officer and a voluntary, industry-led committee.
