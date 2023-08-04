Farm Weekly
Home/News

Experience tastes of the Mid West

August 4 2023 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Paddock to Plate cooking demonstrations at previous expos have been replaced with Tastes of the Mid West this year.
The Paddock to Plate cooking demonstrations at previous expos have been replaced with Tastes of the Mid West this year.

This year, the McIntosh & Son Mingenew MidWest Expo - to be held next Wednesday, August 9 and Thursday, August 10 - will feature an inaugural Tastes of the Mid West cooking demonstration, showcasing some of the region's premium produce.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.