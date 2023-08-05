Having only arrived in the town in September last year to take up his role as the Mingenew Shire chief executive, Matt Fanning is yet to experience the McIntosh & Son Mingenew Midwest Expo.
But he knows well how important the event is and what it means for the local economy.
Prior to his Mingenew posting, Mr Fanning worked in Tom Price, in Western Australia's North West, and in regional locations in Queensland and New South Wales, and he understands the relevance of local agriculture field days and events.
And being part of the tight-knit community, he was also heavily involved in the planning for the 2023 event.
He said the Shire of Mingenew was doing everything it could to help organisers set up for the two-day event that is on shire-managed land at the Mingenew Recreation Centre.
Mr Fanning and other shire employees are on the expo board.
He said it was one of two primary events of the year, along with the Mingenew Races that is hosted by the Mingenew Turf Club each March.
Mr Fanning said the expo was of major importance for WA's agriculture sector, giving everyone an opportunity to discover emerging technologies, techniques and streamlined practices and processes.
"The event is really important for economic development and tourism," Mr Fanning said.
He was hopeful the event would have a flow-on effect and visitors would take some time to check out the local wildflower scene as well.
Rainfall across the region was received a bit later this season, meaning the wildflowers might flower a bit later, however Mr Fanning hoped for plenty of colour by the expo.
The Mingenew shire will also have a stand at this year's expo.
"We will use the expo to talk to local pastoralists about local road issues and other issues they might have," Mr Fanning said.
He said it would also be an opportune time to provide information to prospective shire councillors, with the next local government elections being in October.
Shire staff will also use the opportunity to remind everyone, locals and visitors, about the vibrant region.
"It is a lovely and quiet small country town," Mr Fanning said.
The CEO said it was considered a safe place to raise a family and they were proud of the new play space in the main street for children and families to enjoy.
"It's a wonderful community to come and visit and is only half an hour from the coast, making it an easy day trip to the coast," Mr Fanning said.
