Farm Weekly
Home/News

Expo means a lot to community

August 5 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Shire of Mingenew plays an active role in the McIntosh & Son Mingenew Midwest Expo and all staff are looking forward to this years event.
The Shire of Mingenew plays an active role in the McIntosh & Son Mingenew Midwest Expo and all staff are looking forward to this years event.

Having only arrived in the town in September last year to take up his role as the Mingenew Shire chief executive, Matt Fanning is yet to experience the McIntosh & Son Mingenew Midwest Expo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.