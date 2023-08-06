Farm Weekly
Fashion to strike a pose at Expo

August 6 2023 - 7:00pm
The fashion parades are back at the McIntosh & Son Mingenew Midwest Expo. Not only is it a chance to see the fashions on offer, but also a chance to take a seat and have a rest under cover at the CSBP main stage.
A parade that showcases 40 years of fashion will be a feature at this year's McIntosh & Son Mingenew Midwest Expo, this Wednesday, August 9 and Thursday, August 10.

