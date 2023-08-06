A parade that showcases 40 years of fashion will be a feature at this year's McIntosh & Son Mingenew Midwest Expo, this Wednesday, August 9 and Thursday, August 10.
There will be two shows on the Wednesday and one on the Thursday.
Co-ordinators have received donations of clothing from the community for the pre-loved and vintage fashion parades.
There will also be clothing for sale in the Home and Living Pavilion, with proceeds going to the campaign to establish a new day care centre in Mingenew.
The Shire of Mingenew, like a lot of regional local government organisations, is always looking at ways to attract new people to the town - and retain them.
A lot of this is based around providing local products and services - with a new daycare centre high on the agenda.
The shire owns the current daycare centre in the town, however it is looking to increase its capacity to cater for up to 24 children.
Shire of Mingenew chief executive officer Matt Fanning said the expansion would hopefully provide more opportunities for more parents to get back into the workforce.
He said an upgrade of the old Phillip Street facility would be costly and it would be more cost-effective to develop a greenfield site, that when up and running would provide before and after-school care.
The project has been in the works for about four years and there have been various fundraising campaigns, with proceeds from the fashion parade at this year's McIntosh & Son Mingenew Midwest Expo also helping out the cause.
Mr Fanning said they had applied for various grants to help the project.
He said local businesses and farmers were always looking for more staff and they hoped a new daycare centre would help more young parents get back into the workforce.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.