Three new directors have been appointed to the Mt Burdett Foundation.
They come from different walks of life and offer a range of skills to the Mt Burdett team, but all with the same commitment to the legacy left by Chris Reichstein.
Fiona McDonald, Holly Phillips and Marnie Fels are all enthusiastic about their roles.
Ms McDonald moved to Esperance with her husband and young daughter in early 1999, chasing a beach lifestyle "well away" from the red dirt of inland Australia.
Her background is in management and human resources, and she has been a director of her family company McD Contracting for more than 20 years.
Ms McDonald has long been a passionate and active member of the community, and in 2020 was awarded Volunteer of the Year Award by Netball Western Australia for her contribution to the sport.
Ms McDonald said she had a strong belief in taking time to do something of value for herself outside of everyday life - which is where her love for supporting women in sport and recreation grew from.
She gets great satisfaction in empowering both individuals and the community to thrive and grow, while encouraging and inspiring others to also get involved.
Ms Phillips has lived and worked across the Goldfields-Esperance region for more than 20 years.
She owns and operates a firm which provides strategic, professional and consulting services to a variety of industries including government, mining, energy, tourism, transport, commercial and the not-for-profit sectors.
Ms Phillips said she was a passionate advocate for community and economic development in remote and regional WA - and her impressive list of prior work experience proves this.
With her husband Luke and daughter Zoe, Ms Phillips operates a small Murray Grey farming venture just out of Esperance.
Ms Fels farms 6000 hectares to wheat, barley, canola and lupins with her husband Mick and three teenage children in the Wittenoom Hills area.
Ms Fels plays a central role in the farm business, including managing the responsibilities of finance, administration and grain marketing.
She has previously worked in the finance department for the Shire of Esperance, and contracted her accounting services to various shires and companies.
Ms Fels has an infectious passion for her community and has served on community groups over the years.
The three women will be joining existing directors Bill Ryan and David Falconer to create a board of five directors.
The Mt Burdett Foundation was the concept of Esperance farmer Mr Reichstein, who wanted to return some of his good fortune to the community after he was diagnosed with stomach cancer.
The foundation gets its income stream from Mr Reichstein's 2800ha working farm Esperance, which has a farm advisory committee and farm manager and is run like a regular farm business - except the profits go towards the community.
Funds allocated in the Esperance region to date have totalled more than $550,000 and the Rural and Regional Advancement Foundation (RRAF) is calling for applications for projects across Western Australia.
Funds have been provided to a diverse range of projects including Leadership WA, Beach Trauma Kits, Balmy Nights Festival, a Maritime Mural and the Digital Creation Hub.
Jasmine is a earnest listener and a passionate advocate for justice. She feels privileged to be trusted by farmers across Western Australia to tell their truth.
Jasmine is a earnest listener and a passionate advocate for justice. She feels privileged to be trusted by farmers across Western Australia to tell their truth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.