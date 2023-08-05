Farm Weekly
Home/Agribusiness

Mt Burdett Foundation has three new directors

Jasmine Peart
By Jasmine Peart
August 5 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newest directors of the Mt Burdett Foundation, Marnie Fels (left), Fiona McDonald and Holly Phillips.
Newest directors of the Mt Burdett Foundation, Marnie Fels (left), Fiona McDonald and Holly Phillips.

Three new directors have been appointed to the Mt Burdett Foundation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasmine Peart

Jasmine Peart

Journalist

Jasmine is a earnest listener and a passionate advocate for justice. She feels privileged to be trusted by farmers across Western Australia to tell their truth.

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.