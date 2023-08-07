WITH roots tracing back to a beef and sheep farm in rural Victoria, Sarah Lang wants to help shape the future of agriculture.
And she has proven there's no better time than now, after recently being appointed as the Western Australian Meat Industry Authority's (WAMIA) new chairwoman.
Despite her upbringing, a career in agriculture wasn't always Ms Lang's dream.
Growing up in rural Victoria, at Glengarry, she couldn't wait to finish school and experience life in the city.
"I suppose it was one of those things where the grass is always greener," Ms Lang said.
"I loved the farm, but I didn't love that I was at home cutting hay on the weekends, when my friends were hanging out by the pool."
It wasn't until Ms Lang moved to Melbourne for university that she realised regional businesses and agriculture had her heart.
After spending 12 years in business banking, she moved to Busselton by chance in 2014.
Ms Lang was initially sent on a six-week work stint with ANZ to run the entire South West region's regional, commercial and agri banking.
However, she stayed on and about three years ago left the corporate world to start her own finance consulting and broking business, the Regional Finance Hub.
Regional Finance Hub has an extensive business portfolio with clients across the country in broadacre, livestock, wineries and breweries.
"I think as you get older, and have had more experience, you probably understand what actually interests you," Ms Lang said.
"That is opposed to what other people tell you you should be interested in."
Ms Lang's commitment to rural WA has also seen her serve as chair of the Rural Regional Remote Women's Network of WA (RRR) for the past four years.
Through the RRR network she met WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis who asked her if she was interested in the WAMIA role.
In her three-year term, Ms Lang hopes to build WAMIA's profile beyond the saleyard rail in who they are and what they do.
"I want to assist in advising Ms Jarvis on industry plays, the slaughter capacities of WA and what opportunities lie in the supply chain," she said.
"I also want to help promote and encourage any efficiencies through the meat industry, be someone who our farmers can talk to, and then provide any recommendations to the minister."
Ms Lang said she wanted to be part of a solution post the proposed live sheep trade phase-out.
"That comes back to understanding more about what is WA's capacity from a slaughter perspective and the potential for new markets for our sheep," she said.
"As a farmer's daughter, I want to be part of what that future looks like because I believe farming and agriculture is the backbone of our country.
"I think we need to start sooner rather than later as to what that looks like."
