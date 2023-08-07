Farm Weekly
Home/Agribusiness

Sarah Lang is new WA Meat Industry Authority chairwoman

By Brooke Littlewood
August 7 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Lang, Busselton, is the new chairwoman of the Western Australian Meat Industry Authority.
Sarah Lang, Busselton, is the new chairwoman of the Western Australian Meat Industry Authority.

WITH roots tracing back to a beef and sheep farm in rural Victoria, Sarah Lang wants to help shape the future of agriculture.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.