AFTER soaring to record highs year-on-year, Western Australia's red-hot cattle market has finally started to cool down.
Meat & Livestock Australia cattle indicators on Tuesday, showed prices had steadily fallen across all categories in WA since January.
For example, the Western Young Cattle Indicator was sitting at 451.69 cents per kilogram carcase weight (cwt) compared to 902.44c/kg cwt - a 450.75c/kg cwt price difference.
In other markets, feeder steers reached 256.72c/kg cwt compared to 488.92c/kg cwt - down 232.30c/kg cwt, processor cows tipped 201.35c/kg cwt compared to 236.04c/kg cwt - down 34.69c/kg cwt - and restocker yearling steers went under the hammer for 162.25c/kg cwt compared to 450c/kg - down 287.75c/kg cwt.
But depending on how you look at it, the price drop isn't all doom and gloom.
Nutrien Livestock State manager Leon Giglia said prices had been on a slow, downward trajectory since the start of this year.
This was due to some influencing factors lining up at the same time, including a significant and 'very quick' rebuild of Australia's cattle herd and price resistance in traditional live export and red meat export markets.
Mr Giglia said those economies and markets were now repositioning themselves and establishing what the 'norm' is for them.
And that is filtering down to WA's livestock industry.
"There's no way denying that our cattle market has corrected at a rate far greater than anybody in the industry anticipated," Mr Giglia said.
"However, it is the market, there are a number of influencing factors that all lined up at the same particular time.
"This correction that we have now, I consider it to be the opportunity to reset and we are already seeing in the past two months, the increase of beef being imported by the United States."
Although small percentages, Mr Giglia said the US was still upping its intake and that was very much price driven.
He said the oversupply of beef product on the Australian market was unhealthy.
"That backlog will clear and I suggest it does present some very good opportunities at this point in time," Mr Giglia said.
"Yes the spring flush is going to be a challenging season, but that comes with opportunities.
"I believe the pricing of our breeding stock, heifers and replacement females, is going to provide a very good opportunity for producers to continue upgrading with the introduction of better genetics and younger stock into their herds."
Mr Giglia said he firmly believed pricing worked in four-year cycles and the market was bubbling along at the bottom of the cycle.
He said while the past few years were great money, if there was a price rise, it had to be sustainable.
With the US likely to remain in drought until next April to May, herd numbers are low and the rebuild is going to take much longer.
However an increase in beef product is moving their way.
"This opportunity presents exceptionally well for Australian red meat," Mr Giglia said.
"So there's a lot of upside, despite that we are at the bottom of the current pricing cycle.
"I'm only looking at the upside and the upside in the market will commence this autumn.
"Next year we will start moving out of the downward cycle."
Elders State commercial cattle manager Michael Longford said WA was experiencing a unique situation compared to previous years, with an oversupply of cattle on offer in the market.
Mr Longford said contributing factors driving cattle prices included competitive international product available on the export market and an abundance of meat in freezers and chillers domestically.
He said constraints on abattoirs to buy and process more cattle at a lower price were affecting the domestic and export market at the farmgate.
"It is not an easy time for beef producers at present when usually reliable market patterns, such as the demand for cattle coming into winter, this year have not met expectations.
"For the four years prior to 2022, producers have seen steady price growth in cattle and the wave of interest in the beef industry has been positive, particularly with increased farm business pressure from input costs.
"With the extent of pressure from markets, we expect prices for the remainder of the year on the feeder market to remain similar to what we are experiencing."
Mr Longford said with the export beef market being determined by product availability and pricing from other countries, it could be difficult to see where there would be opportunities, but said rest assured, they were there.
He said cows with calves at foot were a good option and there were also possibilities in buying steers or heifers to resell back into the feeder market or continuing to grow through to heavier weights.
"A lot of businesses have stepped away from breeding cattle over the past five years and have instead opted to trade cattle," Mr Longford said.
"Now is the opportunity for the purchase of good quality breeding cattle, which are hugely required in WA.
"It will be interesting to see how producers rise to meet these challenges and take advantage of the opportunities at hand."
