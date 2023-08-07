Farm Weekly
MLA says red-hot WA cattle market is cooling

By Brooke Littlewood
August 7 2023 - 1:00pm
WA cattle prices have been on a slow, downward trajectory since the start of this year.
AFTER soaring to record highs year-on-year, Western Australia's red-hot cattle market has finally started to cool down.

