WESTERN Australia's live sheep export industry is gearing up to set sail when the northern hemisphere moratorium ends in mid-September.
It has been a rollercoaster year for the trade, after the Federal government confirmed it would phase-out live sheep voyages by sea in the next term of government.
Since then, the agricultural sector has vowed to fight the ban - and shows no signs of backing down.
Rural Exporting and Trade WA (RETWA) director Murray Frangs said planning was well underway for the first shipment to leave Fremantle port when the moratorium was lifted on Friday, September 15.
"RETWA will run the full program as they have done in the past few years, with seven or eight shipments per year," Mr Frangs said.
"The quality of sheep loaded last season was fantastic thanks to favourable conditions and - from a producer's perspective - continued application of world class animal husbandry practices.
"Again, RETWA was able to source these magnificently consistent, disease free, good tasting, well-framed lambs and wethers for its international customers.
"That's been the cornerstone of why Australia's supply is so popular.
"We have done ourselves proud again in the nations we deliver too and I expect that high quality and demand will continue."
Last season - between October and May - 634,344 sheep departed WA, compared to 487,000-head in 2021-22.
Kuwait was the largest importer accounting for 46 per cent of exports with 291,744 head.
Israel followed with 208,600 head or 33pc, Oman 8pc and Qatar 4pc.
Mr Frangs said although numbers were up last year, they were still slightly back from the long-term averages.
This was, however, for no other reason than logistics.
Mr Frangs said the ability to move a large number of last season's lambs and hoggets was reduced.
Last year, was the first time WA sheep producers copped the full brunt of the reduced capacity to ship into live export markets since the moratorium commenced in 2019, compared to previous years when there was increased Eastern States' demand.
"It hadn't really come to bear for the producers that they would possibly be holding onto more sheep," Mr Frangs said.
"All of a sudden they were exposed only to live export being an option to turn them off."
After a successful lamb marking, exporters knew there would be more producers looking to move sheep via ship.
And with local processors showing more interest in ewe lambs, the end of season yellow taggers weren't as easy to move.
Mr Frangs expected this year to be a somewhat similar situation.
"Processors will take numbers when they can in August and September, but as soon as the next drop starts to cut teeth and get to weight, then there will be an issue," he said.
New markets on horizon
With a new season, new market opportunities could come for WA's live sheep export industry.
After an almost two-year hiatus, the Soccer World Cup last year revived shipments to Qatar - with 15,000-head sent on the Al Kuwait and 10,000 on the Al Messilah.
Live sheep supply into Qatar was consistent until changes were made in the Qatari government subsidy system for imported sheepmeat, which came with a hefty price tag.
Mr Frangs said there was opportunity to leverage off those shipments and reopen the trade.
It is also anticipated that sheep could be sent to what was once Australia's biggest export market, Saudi Arabia, as soon as this year.
Saudi Arabia ended shipments from Australia in 2012, with the last consignment being delivered just prior to the introduction of the Australian government's Export Supply Chain Assurance System (ESCAS).
At its peak, in the 1990s and early 2000s, more than one million sheep were exported each year.
"A lot of hardwork has gone on in Saudi Arabia to establish Australian sheep as a cornerstone import product," Mr Frangs said.
"Saudi is very keen to get us going and it would be fantastic to open up some shipments there.
"Industry is definitely having to row the boat out by themselves in that aspect - the initial government-government action did engage in the protocols needed.
"However, Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry Live Animal Export is certainly making a concerted effort to ensure that every little detail possible is in place before anybody can recommence shipments."
While it could take some time, there is potential for Saudi to again become a massive live sheep export market for Australia.
That is because it is the biggest country in the Gulf region to which Australia could supply.
"Saudi reopening could be a real game-changer," Mr Frangs said.
"It won't change the moratorium period, or anything like that, but it would probably justify our two ships being utilised full-time.
"With the two ships running through the available period, we could probably export about 1.2 million or 1.3m sheep depending on our rotations.
"Other ships could also be brought in if we wanted."
Mr Frangs said state-of-the art facilities had been built in Saudi and work had been done with constructors and developers to ensure what was being developed would be acceptable within ESCAS protocols.
He said it was an "exciting time" and the industry had worked "really hard" over the past few years to get to this point.
"We intend to get that up and running as soon as possible, with the aim of putting something into market this year to establish the procedures that are needed,'' he said.
"How soon it can develop into something large scale is dependent, but it is definitely a positive.
"The first priority for RETWA is to supply sheep into their existing markets in Kuwait, the United Arab Emitrates and Oman over the first couple of cargoes once the moratorium period ends."
Give us a fair go
With plenty of uncertainty hanging heavy over the live sheep export trade's future, Mr Frangs said Australia could be seen as being "rude" and "disrespectful" to long-term customers.
"I'm not sure what their reactions will really be, but they are going to be angry about it," he said.
"So far they have been loyal.
"Certainly, this would probably be right up there with an insult of some substantial proportion after all the work they have applied in ensuring the supply chains are suitable for Australian approval."
As the government had not given a reason as to why the trade would be phased out, Mr Frangs said exporting countries could be left asking Why is this happening and what have we ever done wrong?.
He said there was the food security aspect, but also the commitment, which has been made to those countries over the years by the Australian government at the highest level.
"If the government said you transgressed 'xyz' protocols, therefore we are rescinding your approvals to import from Australia - like it or not, it would at least be a reason,'' Mr Frangs said.
"Whereas at the moment, it is just for reasons (export markets) can't do anything about.
"It's not dampening the purchasing enthusiasm at the moment, which is good.
"Industry is able to continue planning shipments and move ahead with supply after September 15."
Looking ahead, Mr Frangs hoped exporters were given a fair opportunity to operate their business in the current environment.
He labelled managing that relationship with the regulator over this period as very important.
"Exporters still have to meet the protocols and make sure that everyone is very honest about their roles in the industry,'' he said.
"Exporters hope the department can maintain a professional approach to the application of the protocols and manage the industry so exporters can at least continue business at the highest possible standard.
"At ground level we just have to keep rolling on.
"We've got all maintenance aspects down and are getting licensing arrangements in place ready to commence the new season."
