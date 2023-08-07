Farm Weekly
WA live sheep exports resume on September 15

By Brooke Littlewood
August 7 2023 - 7:00pm
With a new season could come new market opportunities for WAs live sheep export industry. Photo by: The Livestock Collective.
WESTERN Australia's live sheep export industry is gearing up to set sail when the northern hemisphere moratorium ends in mid-September.

