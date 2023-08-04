Western Australia is home to a national award-winning livestock saleyard, built on best animal welfare practice.
Muchea Livestock Centre was presented with the Australian Livestock Market Association's Excellence in Animal Welfare award last month.
And, you only have to visit the stockhandling facility to understand why.
Nominations from across the country were judged on eight different categories, including staff training and development, animal welfare policy and procedure, communication and implementation, water and feed, facilities and infrastructure, unfit stock and how they are dealt with, certification and innovation.
So what exactly sets Muchea apart from the rest?
WA Meat Industry Authority (WAMIA) acting chief executive officer I-Lyn Loo said communication and implementation was key.
"We are only one part of the entire saleyard, there's also the users, agents and transporters," Ms Loo said.
"We all share a vision for best practice animal welfare."
Muchea was designed with animal welfare at front of mind - and that's exactly where it has stayed.
Yards are undercover with soft flooring, water available in every pen, automatic weather monitoring stations and an experienced veterinarian on hand at peak receival times.
If livestock are in the saleyards beyond a certain time they are transferred into pens with feeding troughs.
Ms Loo said Elders and Nutrien Livestock played an instrumental role in acquiring the vet.
She said WAMIA also shared a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD), which regulates animal welfare.
"As part of the MoU roles and responsibilities were put in place, outlining the criteria for dealing with animal welfare incidents, when to make contact and who is in charge of what,'' Ms Loo said.
"This promotes transparency of our actions and gives clarity to all parties involved."
Ms Loo said automatic weather monitoring systems were installed at Muchea in partnership with DPIRD.
The stations regularly check the temperature and humidity and send readings to livestock compliance officers in real time.
Beyond that, she said staff were present during sheep and cattle receivals to address animal welfare issues.
"The saleyard manager has extensive experience in animal welfare compliance and we commission regular training in low stress livestock handling for all our employees,'' Ms Loo said.
"We also have a manual to help us deal with unfit livestock in a timely manner.
"Animal welfare reports are sent to DPIRD and our vet provides advice to agents, which is then communicated to vendors and users, on how we can improve welfare of the livestock delivered to Muchea.
"We are all responsible for animal welfare and education and increasing awareness are at the forefront of our approach."
While communication is key, Ms Loo said it was important to continue the focus on the welfare of livestock and partnering with stakeholders.
She said with the MoU having been signed, WAMIA would continue working with DPIRD, agents and users to make improvements and ensure the best practices were in place for all livestock.
"We aren't going to rest on our laurels - WAMIA will continue to improve animal welfare outcomes in the centre," she said.
