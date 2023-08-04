Farm Weekly
Muchea Livestock Centre wins Australian Livestock Market Association award

By Brooke Littlewood
August 4 2023 - 1:00pm
WAMIA saleyard manager Peter Malady (left), senior saleyard officer Jesse Birkin and Animal Welfare Veterinary services director David Wrighton.
Western Australia is home to a national award-winning livestock saleyard, built on best animal welfare practice.

