From a practicing dentist in Chile, to a full-time passionate knitter and spinner, felter, cold porcelain maker, painter and ceramic sculptor, to owner of Merino Dreaming studio in Waroona, Carmen Tyrer is a lifelong textile artist at heart, with a love for Merino wool which draws on centuries into her family's heritage.
Being from a long line of passionate knitters on her mother's and father's sides of the family, she knows how to spin a yarn, having learnt to knit as a 14-year-old.
Growing up, Ms Tyrer would knit a jumper a week, using her time in the school classroom to have the jumper finished by Saturday so she could buy new wool for the following week's item.
For a long time, knitting was a hobby but when she left school, an old knitting machine became the main income for her family and she used it to pay for the entirety of her dentistry degree at university.
After leaving Chile in 1985, Sydney and the Blue Mountains, in New South Wales, became home for the artist and her son, Arturo, where she kept her knitting dream alive, before moving to Western Australia in 2000.
Practising as a dentist until 2013, Ms Tyrer then settled and retired in Waroona where she opened her Merino Dreaming studio to prove just how much she loves Merino wool and showcase some of her finest pieces.
From scarves to garments and almost any felt in between, she was somewhat inspired by her indigenous Chile heritage and her journey to Australia, combining her love for colour and texture into soft and psychedelic, dreamy ultrafine Merino wool products.
"I source my wool from John and Nui Milton at Casalana Fine Wool Farm at Serpentine," Ms Tyrer said.
With a support local business and local farmer mindset, she also purchases wool from Bilby Yarns, Willagee and Treetops Colour Harmonies, Floreat, which also support WA farmers.
"After I pick up the fleece, all the processes are done by hand at home before the finished product is done," she said.
"Felting with ultrafine wool can be very difficult due to how fine it is, but after a two-year affair of trial and error I finally managed to felt it."
Ms Tyrer uses a combination of wild and normal silk from Tindale Designs, Fremantle and 18.5 micron superfine wool and ultrafine wool from 13-16 micron to felt with and a variety of spins and yarns for weaving purposes.
Using the ultrafine wool allows her to make a piece that is fine, soft to touch and won't itch the skin.
"I could sit down all day touching the wool, it is amazing," Ms Tyrer said.
"It's a feeling of something that you can only dream of, hence the name, it's a dream to touch.
"I love that there is no itch and it is always soft on the skin."
Creating bright vision boards of colours, as well as earthier tones, is a big portion of Ms Tyrer's work since mastering the art of dying the wool.
"Personally I like doing flat surface work, I enjoy making colours in different intensities and shades within the wool to create light and dark tones," she said.
Ms Tyrer said getting the colour contrast right gave the illusion that it had depth and height, when it was in fact flat.
"When I bring a fleece home, I separate the wool in 10-12 gram bundles, based on staple length," she said.
Once the rubber bands are placed around each bundle, and the fleece has been separated completely, the wool is soaked from the band to the dirty tip of the staple, while Ms Tyrer holds the clean, dry end.
"This is how I prevent it from felting while I wash it," she said.
"I use boiling water and soap to wash the wool, and once it is 100 per cent clean, it is ready to be dyed."
After removing the rubber band, the wool is dropped into the dye pot, with boiling water, soap and vinegar, which changes the pH level in the water so that the wool absorbs the dye better.
"I add the dye last, just because it is interesting to see how the wool takes to the dye," Ms Tyrer said.
"Usually the tip of the staple dyes darker than the part of the staple that would've been closer to the sheep's body.
"I can pull the wool out of the same coloured dye pot and the staples will be variegated, just as I like it."
With a very tactile quality throughout all her work, and being a very tactile individual herself, Ms Tyrer thoroughly enjoys spinning yarn and felting, as they are both done predominantly by hand.
"Felting is completely done by hand, which I love," she said.
The felting process contains a method that has three main steps that involve three different types of materials.
"Firstly I lay down a thin layer of silk fabric," Ms Tyrer said.
"I will then lay down thin sections of 18.5 micron wool on top of the silk fabric, followed by the ultrafine wool on top and other surface decorations.
"I then spray soapy water on top to soak into the fibres before I rub and roll the materials together to create the felt."
When spinning fleece, Ms Tyrer uses the woollen-style hand spinning method.
"This method is used when you try to increase the amount of air trapped inside the yarn so it is warmer, fluffy and softer to touch," she said.
"I use my electronic and treadle spinning wheels to make yarns and I do this using the woollen-style technique by slowly adding small pieces of wool together in a very random style."
You can find all of Ms Tyrer's hand-crafted woollen textiles, as well as her other art pieces at her home studio in Waroona, the Waroona Visitor Centre & Gallery, Stirling Street Arts Centre, Bunbury, Pinjarra's NUarts Gallery and Henton Cottage, Australind, and you may also have spotted them at Gunyulgup Gallery, Yallingup, prior to their permanent closure.
Ms Tyrer is always open to visitors to the studio in Waroona, as long as they call prior to the visit.
