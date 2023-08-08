Farm Weekly
Waroona's Merino Dreaming studio inspired by Merino wool

By By Kyah Peeti
August 8 2023 - 9:00pm
Merino Dreaming studio in Waroona, Carmen Tyrer is standing next to a piece she felted by hand using Merino wool and silk. The piece symbolises her journey from Chile to Australia, incorporating the Canelo, a cinnamon tree that is sacred to the first people from Chile, while the hands on the right hand side symbolise rock paintings to show the significance of the traditional owners of the land in Australia. The middle section represents the ocean and distance between the two countries.Red flecks down the middle of her painting represent blood, showing just how painful it was to leave her homeland.
From a practicing dentist in Chile, to a full-time passionate knitter and spinner, felter, cold porcelain maker, painter and ceramic sculptor, to owner of Merino Dreaming studio in Waroona, Carmen Tyrer is a lifelong textile artist at heart, with a love for Merino wool which draws on centuries into her family's heritage.

