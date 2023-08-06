Farm Weekly
Independent panel receives more than 800 written submissions

Tamara Hooper
By Tamara Hooper
August 7 2023
The majority of people who have made submissions to the phase-out of the live sheep by sea trade, have opposed the Federal governments stance.
The Federal government's policy to phase-out live sheep exports will have far-reaching consequences including the 4281 sheep businesses that have been identified by the Department of Primary Industries Research and Development (DPIRD).

