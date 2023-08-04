Could WA's controversial Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act be scrapped?
Despite repeated calls from WA's agriculture lobby groups and opposition MPs to ditch the new legislation, which came into play on July 1 and replaced WA's 1972 Aboriginal Heritage Act, the State government had remained steadfast in its decision.
However a number of overnight media reports have suggested the Roger Cook-led government could soon backflip and scrap the controversial laws.
MPs are set to return to Parliament House next week after a five-week recess.
The West Australian has reported that Mr Cook and Aboriginal Affairs Minister Tony Buti will make an announcement on the heritage laws within days.
There have been suggestions that some indigenous groups and resources companies were given a briefing on Friday.
Farm Weekly understands some WA farming group representatives have been invited to meet Mr Cook and Mr Buti on Monday morning.
While it is all speculation, it is in the lead up to a series of motions around the heritage act and live exports that will be presented to State Parliament this Tuesday, August 8, by WAFarmers, the Pastoralists and Graziers' Association of WA and other industry stakeholders.
Last week Farm Weekly reported that WAFarmers has started the process of engaging a barrister to provide legal advice on whether Aboriginal cultural heritage is extinguished on freehold land.
The group's chief executive Trevor Whittington confirmed they had engaged Bailiwick Legal to provide a brief and recruit a barrister to provide legal advice on the issue.
The Nationals WA and opposition leader Shane Love last week requested Mr Cook extend the State government's educative approach for the new Aboriginal Cultural Heritage (ACH) Act legislation until the 2025 State election.
The Moore MLA has vowed to scrap and immediately set about the rewriting of the legislation if his party was to ever form government, giving that commitment to more than 600 people who attended the recent Let Farmers Keep Farming public meeting in Katanning.
In response to the speculation overnight, on social media WA Liberal MP for the Agricultural Region Steve Martin described the news as "a humiliating backflip".
"Thank you to all those Western Australians who stood up against Labor's arrogant stance that they know better than you," Mr Martin wrote.
Mr Love said on his Facebook page, "this is a win for farmers, for landowners and for common sense".
"WA Labor's laws would have put a handbrake on our State," Mr Love wrote.
"Your advocacy and determination gave this government no choice - we've knocked down Roger Cook's door to deliver this win.
"Now, we take stock, consult our regional areas and develop policies that make sense.
"Well done to all involved, the work doesn't stop here."
