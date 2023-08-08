Below average rainfall for July

While the Kimberley region set new daily rainfall totals at the start of July, the monthly rainfall was below-average for the western and southwestern half of the State.
The average rainfall for the South West Land Division in July was 38 millimetres, making it the driest July since 2012, when 29mm was recorded.
Across WA, the big rainfall totals in the far north did not make much of a difference to the July average rainfall total, which came to 11.6mm, 44 per cent below the 1961-1990 average.
The temperatures for July were above average in the southern and western parts and sat close to average for the rest of WA.
The Statewide average (mean) maximum temperature was 1.03 degrees above the 1961-1990 average.
The Statewide average (mean) minimum temperature was 0.19o below the 1961-1990 average.
In July there were more overnight temperatures below 2oC, which is generally when frosts occur.
In the Great Southern, there were 10 frosty nights which is about the same as July last year, however in the Wheatbelt there were 16 frosty nights, about five more than last year.
The coldest days on average were felt in Katanning, with an average daily temperature of 14.8oC, but the coldest single day was at Mt Barker on July 19, where the day temperature only reached 9.5oC.
The wettest day was July 26, when Vasse recorded 93.0mm of rain over 24-hours.
July 19 was the windiest day of the month, with Cape Naturaliste and Cape Leeuwin reaching wind gust speeds of 106 kilometres an hour.
The first weekend of August saw frost potential around the Wheatbelt, Great Southern and South West areas.
Last Saturday, Wandering dropped into the minuses reaching -2.5oC and Salmon Gums recorded -2.2oC, Newdegate, York and Cunderdin all dropped below -1.8oC, while Pingelly, Brookton and Beverley all reached below -0.8oC.
The first seven days of August saw high rainfall totals in the south, with Bunbury recording 81.6mm, Manjimup 72.0mm and the Porongurups 51.8mm, while Tambellup recorded 30.4mm over the week, Lake Grace recorded 29.8mm and Narrogin received 27.8mm.
Heading to the north, Northampton started the month with 26.2mm, Nabawa and Canna had 21.4mm and Yuin recorded 14.4mm.
Many towns such as Toodyay, Cunderdin and Denbarker have only had a couple of millimetres of rain or less to start the month.
John Sanderson, Grass Patch, said he recorded 25mm of rainfall for July and started August with 14mm.
"It's definitely not a huge amount of rain but just enough to keep us going," Mr Sanderson said.
He said his wheat and barley crop germinated at the end of May, while his canola germinated slowly between early April and the end of May.
"The canola is very, very patchy," Mr Sanderson said.
"The wheat and barley all look pretty good, but it's very late.
"We've got some stuff there that's putting out a flag and some at three-leaf."
Mr Sanderson said Grass Patch had been hit with cold temperatures and he observed little to no crop growth over the past couple of months.
There were also a few frosty nights, but no damage.
Following warm and sunny days last weekend he expected more crop growth.
"The crops have already shown a bit of a tendency to start bolting when it gets a bit warm," Mr Sanderson said.
"It's been a really cold winter, everything just went a bit dormant, it wasn't really using much moisture which was lucky, because we didn't have any."
Mr Sanderson said his farm in Varley has only received 100mm of rainfall year to date.
"It's looking alright, if we can pick up another 50mm this month and another inch or so of rain in September it'll be alright - it's not gonna be like the last couple of years but it'll be OK," he said.
