Just off the Great Eastern Highway at Cunderdin sits Dawn Till Dusk, a shop of solace and style, in an old church.
When owner Julie Snooke married and then had two children in the space of a couple of years, she felt like her identity had completely changed.
"It all happened very quickly," Ms Snooke said.
"Thrown into motherhood, not working, being dependent on my husband and then trying to meet new people, you're uprooting your life in multiple facets.
"It was the whole cliche of losing your identity, because you gain a new one of being a mum, but then where do you fit?
"How do you find your tribe and your groove, in terms of mental stimulation and feeling good about yourself and what you're doing?"
Ms Snooke grew up on her parents wheat and sheep farm at Yealering, between Corrigin and Wickepin.
She attended boarding school in Perth and continued to live there up until about 10 years ago, when she met her husband John and moved to Cunderdin, where John was born and raised.
The transition back to the Wheatbelt may have been "automatic", but Ms Snooke was challenged by how quickly her life changed.
Cunderdin, though easily accessible from Perth, is small and Ms Snooke said she had a hard time finding her place.
She wanted to return to the workforce but needed to be available for her two daughters, Savannah, 8 and Imogen, 6.
After asking herself who she was and what she wanted, combined with the boredom of the first COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 and a hobby of making outfits via Pinterest, Ms Snooke set out to start her boutique, Dawn Till Dusk.
Starting from scratch, she launched the business online, then within the year a store in Cunderdin became available.
Though the Cunderdin store with less foot traffic than her online shopfront, she said sales from each side were relatively even.
But she has invested more time into online marketing and shipping Australia- wide.
"We get a lot of online orders from Melbourne and Sydney, which kind of blows me away when you've got someone ordering from Melbourne, in a suburb that's 10 minutes' drive out of the CBD and they're buying from Cunderdin," she said.
Ms Snooke said one of the downsides of operating from Cunderdin, which she's had to accept, was that shipping was very expensive and slow.
In a next big step, in August last year, Dawn Till Dusk moved into a much larger space, St Georges Church, which had been deconsecrated and refurbished.
With a bigger shop, Ms Snooke is planning to open on more days.
"We intend to develop the site and add some more things here, there's a long-term plan,'' she said.
"It's just so much better being bigger and the church has such a beautiful energy.
"It's a nice place for ladies to come and escape the Wheatbelt."
Ms Snooke started without any knowledge or experience in business or retail.
"I've been learning on the run and loving every minute of it," she said.
She worked in the dental industry before completing a psychology degree and undertook her honours year while pregnant with her first daughter.
But she didn't end up working in the psychology field.
"Job prospects out here were difficult because they weren't where my heart was, they weren't where I wanted to work," she said.
"But it's worked out beautifully because I feel I've brought what makes me tick in terms of psychology - which is that feel good, positive psychology and making people feel good - and brought that into my boutique.
"My goal is to empower women through fashion.
"Some women love shopping, some women don't, for them it's a drag.
"It's nice if they come in feeling a bit 'blah' and then they leave with a skip in their step having bought something that has made them feel good."
When selecting items to stock at her boutique, Ms Snooke said she strives for pieces that are versatile, affordable and of a high quality.
"Out here, I find that we've got to be more versatile," Ms Snooke said.
"Ladies will spend on a good quality garment that they know they can style up or down."
Ms Snooke said she describes her brands' style as "everyday elegance".
"So it's something that you can wear every day," she said.
"You feel feminine, you feel good about yourself, you're comfortable and it's just sort of effortless."
