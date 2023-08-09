Five well-known industry experts have come together to discuss the future of agriculture with an audience of agriculture students, farmers and stakeholders.
The theme of the recent industry conference, hosted by The University of Western Australia (UWA), was paving the way for the next generation of WA agriculture.
WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis attended the event, emceed by InterGrain chief executive officer Tress Walmsley, with the speakers WAFarmers chief executive officer Trevor Whittington, farmer and UWA research fellow Fiona Dempster, Department of Education agriculture education director Sally Panizza, neXtgen Agri consultant Georgia Pugh, CBH Group CEO Ben Macnamara and Greenough agronomist Nick Eyres.
There was an air of confidence from the speakers who reflected on a need to grasp the potential of future generations of farmers and researchers - and to run with it.
They emphasised, in the presence of the minister, the importance of being supported by State and Federal governments.
WAFarmers CEO Trevor Whittington offered some questions to consider, but also solutions.
He said funding towards science, research and development didn't necessarily need to be upped, but rather redistributed.
"We need to be smarter with the money that is available," Mr Whittington said.
"It's time to look at how we can shift funds around to future opportunities.
"Without the science, we're not going to get a good return on State and Federal dollars invested," he said, using the Ord River irrigation expansion as an example.
Mr Whittington said of all the Federal funding that went into research within the ag industry, funding toward postgraduate research falls to the wayside even more so.
However in recent years there had been a billion dollar cash injection into postgraduate research from the private sector, which was largely focused on chemicals.
He said agricultural technology, or agtech, needed to be the main area to receive funding, and this was likely to happen through venture capital.
"Today, unfortunately, Australia is attracting just $1 for every $650 the United States is attracting in agtech start-ups," Mr Whittington said.
"It would not take a lot of tweaking of the government's R&D funding bucket to put WA agtech start-ups on the map."
Mr Whittington said across Australia, 33 tertiary institutions offered courses in or related to agriculture.
"Our ecosystem has innovation smarts and the intellectual horsepower to drive outcomes, we just need to know how to fuel it," he said.
Discussing learnings from international models, Mr Whittington said out of the top five universities across the world, four were from China, which he said heavily invested into research and development projects.
He suggested we follow Israel's agtech investment model, a nation which ramped up investment into the agtech sector 50 years ago.
"Start-ups are in their DNA, they have 500 highly successful agtech food companies operating," Mr Whittington said.
Israel had invested $500 million into agtech start-ups over the past 50 years into 1000 projects.
"It has been incredibly successful," Mr Whittington said.
He said WA's economic system made it attractive to global investors and was able to leverage off other industries, such as mining.
Mr Whittington said the R&D sector could tap into the Exploration Incentive Scheme, which was originally used to expand opportunities within the mining sector, as well as the Future Drought Fund, which contains $5b.
And he argued farmers already factored in and have management strategies for drought, and a portion of the amount could be used for R&D.
He explained how smaller amounts of money spread across a range of agtech start-ups, saying "just $7m is $100,000 each towards 70 start-ups".
Mr Whittington said there needed to be incentives for students to continue to participate in postgraduate research.
Ms Dempster offered advice to better understand the practicality of farmers and farming communities.
"It's a 24/7 job, business happens in the paddock or the shed," Ms Dempster said.
"Goodwill is a real cornerstone in our industry, for example donating trial plots, sharing knowledge and making introductions.
"With any good relationship it's important to give and take, respect people's time and expertise and as a researcher it's critical to think about what you're giving back with your research."
The UWA research fellow invited researchers to connect globally and to collaborate with other tertiary institutions.
"Understand farmer's constraints, be there onfarm, be curious and keep coming back," she said.
Ms Pugh connected back to Mr Whittington's talk, as a consultant who has worked extensively in agtech and with start-ups.
She reinforced the point that the future of agriculture was dependent on investments into agtech.
She shared the latest in agtech, such as facial recognition for livestock, non-chemical weeding and using satellites to estimate pasture availability and to match stocking rates accordingly.
"They need your help, they need our help as an industry to work with them and provide feedback because a lot of start-ups are struggling, they come from engineering and tech backgrounds and they're not experts in agriculture but they are bringing and applying their skills to the industry," Ms Pugh said.
She said at times agtech could miss the mark, and discussed this further.
"Agtech is still an emerging industry, it's come a long way and is making a lot of inroads," Ms Pugh said.
"But it is still early days and there is still a race on to be the winner."
She said the agtech industry could be overwhelming, confusing and a crowded space, believing in the future it would become more consolidated.
Ms Pugh said out of the billions of dollars spent on agtech globally, Australia was pulling its weight.
For those wanting to get started in agtech, she suggested farmers start with a problem and see how it can be addressed.
"What are you looking for in a solution to help you solve that problem?" she said.
"I encourage everyone in the industry to go looking in many places, use social media, attend conferences, podcasts and read the paper.
"Start really small and go slow, use free trials or start in one paddock."
Mr Macnamara spoke on the co-operative's 2033 strategy, and how it was supporting growers currently and emerging.
"We want to make it simple, and long term, we don't want any sugar hits, we want it to be sustainable," Mr Macnamara said.
He recognised that workers involved in grain production were in an ageing and declining population and they were planning for future workforces, and what the requirements of future workforces were in order to sustain an increase in product.
"We put a lot of work into how we think about the people pillar at CBH," he said.
"We've refreshed our values, we're working through leadership development aspects, we've got fantastic people who live in the regions who have been with us for many years and it's about investing in their capabilities."
Mr McNamara said CBH would be investing in autonomous vehicles, to address some labour shortages in regional and rural areas.
CBH is also in the process of upgrading its rail and port networks, to support an increase in tonnes exported.
The forum ended with all the speakers joining in a panel, answering audience questions, and a sundowner.
Access to a recording of the conference is available on UWA's YouTube channel.
