Ag Industry forum hosted by UWA talks on future of agtech and research

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
August 9 2023 - 10:00am
Elders agronomist Belinda Eastough (left), UWA professor Anna Nowak, CBH Group chief executive officer Ben Macnamara, WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis, Elders Geraldton agronomist Nick Eyres, UWA hackett professor Kadambot Siddique, WAFarmers CEO Trevor Whittington, Department of Education agriculture education director Sally Panizza, Grains Australia Limited chairman Terry Enright, InterGrain chief executive officer Tress Walmsley, UWA research fellow Fiona Dempster and neXtgen Agri consultant Georgia Pugh at the UWA conference.
Five well-known industry experts have come together to discuss the future of agriculture with an audience of agriculture students, farmers and stakeholders.

