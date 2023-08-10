Western Australia's sheep industry was put in the spotlight last week, at Andrew and Todd Kenny's Rubicon Trust farm at Badgingarra.
About 60 growers and industry stakeholders attended the West Midlands Group sheep workshop and networking event, which featured some engaging speakers.
A range of topics were covered from the state of the industry to WA Meat Marketing Co-operative Limited's future vision and expectations, the importance of connecting with the future consumer, production of diversified sheep market products and weaning to improve productivity.
There were also concurrent sessions with turbo tagging and sheep scanning in the yards, a Challara Merino stud sheep display and breeding objective, and talk on preventing arthritis with vaccination.
The event finished with a spit roast lamb sundowner.
