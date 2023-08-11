Farm Weekly
Home/News
Free

WA and Australian Livestock and Rural Transport Associations host conference

By Brooke Littlewood
August 11 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Busselton was the destination for livestock transporters across Australia last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.