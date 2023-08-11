Busselton was the destination for livestock transporters across Australia last week.
Both the WA and Australian Livestock and Rural Transport Associations combined to host the annual two-day conference, which was attended by more than 150 people at the Abbey Beach Resort.
The conference showcased the transport industry of the future and included a range of insightful and informative guest speakers and displays.
A highlight was the appearance of former Australian test cricketer Mitchell Johnson, who spoke about his career and how to survive working under pressure.
Those attending enjoyed a dinner and fundraising auction to wrap-up the event.
