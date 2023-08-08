MONTHS ahead of schedule, the CBH Group has completed the Brookton rail siding extension - the first of many in the coming year.
The 650-metre long siding is one of 11 rail siding projects being completed by CBH, funded in partnership with the Western Australian and Commonwealth Governments under package 1 of the $200 million ASCI program.
The expansion has delivered large productivity and reliability benefits, with the time it takes to load a standard 50-wagon train reduced by more than an hour.
CBH chief executive officer Ben Macnamara said the expansion was having an immediate effect on CBH's outloading capacity, ensuring their supply chain can export more grain to customers when needed.
The upgrade has not only pushed forward efficiency at the site, WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis said it had also made it safer, easier and quicker to load longer trains which carry more grain.
Mr Macnamara was happy to have finished the first project as part of the ASCI program.
"The newly-extended rail siding is already delivering benefits through reduced train turnaround times, simpler shunting plans, less manual handling, and improved safety," Mr Macnamara said.
"We are loading longer trains at Brookton, further improving the efficiency and reliability of our rail operations."
WA Transport Minister Rita Saffioti said the upgrades came at a time when new records continue to be set for grain production and exports.
A pre-feasibility study is underway to upgrade the rapid rail loading facility at Brookton, which will further increase the outloading performance of the site and unlock the further benefits from the new siding.
Of the remaining ASCI-funded projects, construction began at the Broomehill rail siding extension in May, which will allow double the amount of grain to be loaded onto wagons in less than half the time it currently takes.
Construction is scheduled to start at the Cranbrook and Moora projects in the March quarter of 2024.
CBH is progressing the remaining seven rail siding extension projects, with an aim to have them ready for execution by the end of 2024.
"State government investment in the ASCI program means 10 more rail siding upgrades are in the pipeline and the combined effect will transform our capacity to safely and efficiently deliver greater volumes of WA grain products to our ports," Ms Saffioti said.
There have been talks of a second ASCI package to fund CBH's 2033 Strategy, but it seems the government and CBH are still in discussions.
Mr Macnamara acknowledged everyone involved in the project that was completed at record pace.
"I want to thank the Western Australian and Commonwealth Governments for their commitment to invest in our State's agricultural infrastructure to boost regional economies," Mr Macnamara said.
"Thank you to everyone at CBH who worked on the project, and to contractors Multiplant and Railtrain, for their skills and experience in delivering this project safely and ahead of schedule."
