CBH completes rail siding in Brookton

Jasmine Peart
By Jasmine Peart
August 8 2023 - 2:00pm
The new rail siding at CBH Brookton which has been completed at record pace.
The new rail siding at CBH Brookton which has been completed at record pace.

MONTHS ahead of schedule, the CBH Group has completed the Brookton rail siding extension - the first of many in the coming year.

