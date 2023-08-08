A very hopeful Mt Barker farmer Clint Williss gathered with his family at his local Elders branch to try his hand at winning $250,000, thanks to Optima Lime.
All he had to do was find the two lucky tickets from his two selections of twenty bags of lime.
Finding one ticket would have won him $10,000 and selecting both meant a $250,000 bounty.
Unfortunately Mr Williss was not so lucky, but he did receive a consolation prize of $5000.
When initially contacted by Optima Lime general manager of operations Morgan Richards, Mr Williss thought it was a scam.
Having never even won a meat tray raffle at the local pub, let alone a major prize like this, he was excited to be a part of the Optima Lime competition.
"He seemed very pleased from the outset, and the family seemed to really appreciate it," Mr Richards said.
Mr Williss, from Ballidue Pastoral, runs a multi-generational mixed farming business which uses a large quantity of lime.
It was the first time Optima Lime had run a competition like this, with Mr Richards saying it was a fantastic opportunity to give back to the farming community.
"I don't think someone would buy lime for their farm unless they needed lime for their farm, so it's a nice thank you from us for supporting us," he said.
There were 900 entrants from around WA who received tickets after purchasing Optima Lime technology products.
Mr Richards said Optima Lime and Elders had a great partnership, and competitions like these were a great opportunity to meet farmers and see how the product was being used onfarm.
"It's a great opportunity to get out and meet the people that are choosing to back us," he said.
The company is looking at running a similar competition next season.
