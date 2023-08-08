Farm Weekly
Home/Cropping

Optima Lime prize awarded to Mt Barker farmer Clint Williss

Jasmine Peart
By Jasmine Peart
August 8 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It was smiles all around when the Williss family won the Optima Lime prize from Elders Mt Barker. Optima Lime general manager of operations Morgan Richards (left), with Ballidue Pastoral family Mal Williss, Tammy Williss and Clint Williss.
It was smiles all around when the Williss family won the Optima Lime prize from Elders Mt Barker. Optima Lime general manager of operations Morgan Richards (left), with Ballidue Pastoral family Mal Williss, Tammy Williss and Clint Williss.

A very hopeful Mt Barker farmer Clint Williss gathered with his family at his local Elders branch to try his hand at winning $250,000, thanks to Optima Lime.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasmine Peart

Jasmine Peart

Journalist

Jasmine is a earnest listener and a passionate advocate for justice. She feels privileged to be trusted by farmers across Western Australia to tell their truth.

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.