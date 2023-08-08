Too prescriptive and too complicated.
That was how Premier Roger Cook summed up the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act when announcing this morning that legislation that came into play just five weeks ago, has been overturned.
In a major state government backflip, he said it placed "unnecessary burdens on everyday Western Australia property owners".
"As Premier I understand that the legislation has unintentionally caused stress, confusion and division in the community," Mr Cook said.
"And for that I am sorry.
"The original intent of the legislation changes in 2021 was to prevent to another Juukan Gorge tragedy and my government will deliver on that commitment.
"But our response to Juukin Gorge was wrong."
Mr Cook said his government got the balance wrong and what they did hasn't worked.
He said it was crucial to manage Aboriginal cultural heritage in a common sense way and to restore community confidence.
Mr Cook said it was important to strike the right balance and provide the community with a simple, effective system one that ensures that all landowners are equal and all have one simple obligation to protect WA's heritage.
"Since I became Premier we formed an implementation group to monitor, report and address any issues that may arise and help provide options for improvements," Mr Cook said.
"This is a government that listens....a government that listens to everyone in the community.
"That is why, based on community feedback and following serious consideration, I and the government have made the decision to overturn the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act 2021.
"We will restore the original act from 1972 with some simple and effective amendments.
"The decision has not been taken lightly
"It has been made based on the best legal advice and after detailed discussion and analysis of the many options, including making changes to the 2021 act."
Mr Cook said by reverting to the original 50-year-old legislation, they could reset, end all the confusion and strike the right balance.
"All WA property owners can continue to operate and manage their property just like they have for the past 50 years without any fear of unknowingly disrupting cultural heritage sites," he said.
"The exemptions which were introduced as part of the unworkable 2021 laws will no longer be required as every land owner is equal.
"And the changes announced today will end the onerous burden that was placed on land owners."
Mr Cook said there would be no requirement on everyday property owners to conduct their own heritage survey.
The State government will start a long-term plan over the next decade to undertake heritage surveys of unsurveyed areas in high priority sections of the State and with the consent of land owners.
The surveys will then be centrally held and published by government for the benefit of the State.
More to come.
Everyone has a story to tell. Tell me yours.
Everyone has a story to tell. Tell me yours.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.