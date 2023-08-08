FERTILISER prices have continued the downward trend during 2023, with global supply and demand readjusting while global traders and growers have held off buying.
The good news is that experts predict this downward movement to hold, with CBH Group head of fertiliser David Pritchard expecting 2024 prices of phosphates and potash to be significantly lower than 2023 prices.
Since January 2023, international prices for urea dropped by 15pc, di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) decreased 35pc, potash decreased by 39pc, and glyphosate fell 45pc according to Rabobank.
Rabobank agricultural analyst Vitor Pistoia believed the next year was looking "much more favourable".
"For the coming months, international fertiliser prices are poised to decrease or remain stable, but not without ups and downs along the track," Mr Pistoia said.
Mr Pritchard believes urea and UAN prices have probably "bottomed out" but they would remain significantly lower than the prices farmers have become accustomed to in the past two years.
The caveat being the next two to four months where urea and UAN could firm as the US and Europe look to refill in front of their next planting season.
On phosphates, China has reduced its domestic inspection restrictions which has allowed a larger volume of export tonnes into the market, albeit under a quota system, which will significantly increase trade flow to Australia in late 2023 and early 2024.
While Australia has placed import tariffs against Russia and Belarus, a majority of the world continues to source fertiliser from the two nations which has also helped with global supply.
"Russian and Belarus product has continued to be exported in large volumes to South America, Europe and the US so it's nearly business as usual," Mr Pritchard said.
Recently, there has been a rally in nitrogen markets as Europe and Brazil have been caught with low inventories, in the hopes of waiting for markets to move lower in price.
"Brazil and Europe have left buying to the last minute in the hope of getting lower prices and when one trader starts to buy then the rest soon follow suit resulting in a rapid increase of price" Mr Pritchard said.
In the second half of July, urea surged by 29pc month-on-month, closely following the natural gas prices in Europe (which rose by 30pc in the same period).
"The European restocking period for natural gas and expectations for big international nitrogen tenders are the main reason behind this," he said.
"It will not be a surprise to see a substantial percentage decrease in the near future after these elements fade away."
Following the non-renewal of the grain corridor in the Black Sea, global prices for grains and oilseeds have risen.
Rabobank believes the unfolding events in the grain market may prompt some farmers to invest more in crops, at least for those able to change programs.
"For instance, Brazil's corn seeding will start by early September and some deals are being done up to 5pc above market expectations now," Mr Pistoria said.
While the end of the Black Sea Grain Initiative didn't deliver a massive price shock, uncertain times and global affairs will continue to affect domestic fertiliser markets.
Mr Pritchard warned that while CBH Fertiliser was predicting lower fertiliser prices for 2024, the current global climate did mean volatility still exists which can impact prices quickly.
He encouraged growers to lock in a portion of fertiliser early if they "deemed the price acceptable," rather than wait too late on all purchases - and get stuck with a stampede of farmers all wanting inputs at the same time.
"We still have an uncertain macro environment that could impact prices, so growers have to be weary and watchful of what they're doing for the next six months," Mr Pritchard said.
He advised growers to pay close attention to fertiliser prices, and speak to their fertiliser representative often - as it was never too early to get started on next season.
"Regardless of the time of the year, if the price is decent and fits within the program, and it's a good decile, historically, then you should be buying something as a form of hedge," Mr Pritchard said.
