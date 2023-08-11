A BRIGHT agriculture student has big plans to make her mark in the industry and is working hard to make those dreams a reality.
With an infectious passion for livestock, the 2022 WA College of Agriculture - Cunderdin dux, Danielle Iles is studying at Murdoch University to become a veterinarian.
With a majority of students in her animal science course hailing from the city or overseas, many of her peers don't plan on working on anything bigger than a dog.
In comparison, Ms Iles hopes to look after livestock and farm animals across rural WA - and is eager to work on anything from sheep and alpacas to cows and pigs.
The passion comes from her time boarding at the Cunderdin college where she had the opportunity to be involved in the entire farm process.
Reflecting on her time, she was thankful for the experience and wants to grab with both hands any chance to learn more, including going to the college with her mum over the holidays to watch the vet conduct pregnancy tests on cows.
"The vet showed me how to do pregnancy testing and I got to have a go at it - and the vet told me what to feel for," Ms Iles said.
She was able to watch embryo transfer surgery on sheep and her classmates had the opportunity to prepare the surgical site as well.
Ms Iles also attended many shearing and woolhandling shows where she was able to meet a lot of industry professionals from the wool industry and Australian Wool Innovation (AWI).
This has served her well as she has been selected to represent WA in novice section of the national woolhandling competition in Jamestown, South Australia, in October.
CSBP representatives and agronomists were also regulars in the college programs.
Ms Iles' passion for animals started from a young age.
She has always been on the farm and around livestock, however it wasn't until attending agriculture college and working more with farm animals that she realised it could be a career worth pursuing.
"Being on the farm, and going to the ag college, cemented my interest in working on livestock," Ms Iles said.
"There's a shortage of vets that are willing to move regional and work on farm animals, so it fits me perfectly."
An extremely high achiever, Ms Iles was a shortlisted candidate for the Beazley Medal - VET and was also awarded the School Curriculum and Standards Authority VET Exhibition in Primary, Environmental and Animal Care Industries.
"Getting good marks was really important to me so I could get a guaranteed university entry," she said.
"Doing subjects that I love, it makes it easy - if you enjoy it you just want to keep studying it because you like it."
It was neck-and-neck with a fellow classmate, however Ms Iles topped the results for her year in ATAR courses for 2022.
She studied English, mathematic applications, animal production systems and plant production systems.
Ms Iles said she enjoyed studying production systems, as it wasn't as "heavy" a science as chemistry and a large portion of the class could be spent out in the farm doing practical work.
"We would go to the butcher's shop and do dissections or run trials on sheep," she said.
Cunderdin grown, Ms Iles said it might be an advantage to leave her hometown for somewhere further south and experience a different rural town later in life.
She has already spread her wings, having worked at the Commercial Hotel in Mingenew for four months prior to moving to Perth for her degree.
Mingenew was very different to Cunderdin, with the most noticeable difference being the size of the farms.
"They've got larger plots of land and are much more large-scale farmers than the ones I was used to back home," Ms Illes said.
Living in Mingenew was the most homesick she had been, but being surrounded by like-minded people who are also passionate about agriculture made it easier.
Part of the motivation to work at the Mingenew pub was to broaden her skillset outside of traditional agriculture roles, so it was easier for her to get a job in Perth.
"I thought I better get some experience in hospitality, because there's not many chaser bins or sheep yards in Perth," Ms Iles said.
Ms Iles felt less homesick in Perth as it's a quick journey to Cunderdin.
She said living somewhere where public transport was accessible (or there was accommodation onsite) was important, as she was yet to get her driver's licence.
Ms Iles has seizures after a traumatic fall from a horse a few years ago, after racing with her friend.
Along with seizures, she has memory losses - though both symptoms are slowly getting better.
"The hardest bit is the unpredictability of when it's going to happen, but it's definitely taught me to be more responsible and independent," Ms Iles said.
Prior to the seizures, Ms Iles had planned to get her pilot's licence and be a vet on call to cattle stations in WA's north.
She still wants to pursue that dream but said it would take longer than originally anticipated.
"I would love to get my licence and a small plane and fly to stations, it would be an amazing experience," Ms Iles said.
The strong sense of community in Cunderdin became evident when she suffered her horse injury and was flown to an emergency hospital in Perth.
"The community came together, people were cooking dinner for my brother, my parents were getting messages from everyone - they are your family away from your family," Ms Iles said.
"It doesn't matter if you know them or not, if you see them down the street you'll talk to them for ages."
Admitting she was no social butterfly, living in Perth has been a big adaptation.
Out of things she noticed in her first month, was how loud the city was and how many sirens she heard each day.
"I'm still getting used to all the different noises that don't happen at home," Ms Iles said.
She needed to return home for the first couple of weeks to relax and sleep properly with the city life adding tension to her shoulders.
There's a wide mix of people in her student accommodation, but not many of them are from regional Australia.
"It's interesting to learn about people's cultures, where they're from, the different majors and everything," Ms Iles said.
Currently majoring in animal health and animal science, she hopes to transfer into veterinary studies later in her degree.
Ms Iles didn't receive the ATAR needed for a direct entry into the course, but she planned for that and instead focused on attaining the 70 ATAR needed for the animal science degree.
The university didn't choose entrants to the course entirely based on good grades, they also take into account people who have gained experience within the industry.
Having spent a lot of time around animals, Ms Iles believes she is in a good position.
She hopes to secure work experience with vet clinics, piggeries or cattle studs later in the year.
Ms Iles has embraced university and dissecting different organisms to see how they work - something she enjoyed in ag college too.
"I was the student who enjoyed the dissections - I want to know how everything works and everything about all the organs," she said.
