PUSHING the boundaries of his enterprise, Perenjori farmer Laurie Butler is exploring the use of alternative additives to increase production of his mixed cropping business.
Not to be confused with an organic green-thumb, he believes he is bridging the gap between biological research and traditional agricultural farming.
The 1200 hectare wheat and barley farm, which also grows some canola when appropriate, is slowly transitioning towards mixed farming after Mr Butler decided to buy some sheep this year.
Doing the opposite of most farmers, with some Western Australians leaving the sheep industry on the back of an uncertain live sheep export future, he admitted he wasn't sure if buying sheep was the best decision - all part of plans to create a sustainable farming system.
Mr Butler has thought about getting back into sheep for the past two or three years, and was spurred into action after the success of casbah biserrula pasture which is similar to serradella, but originates from the Mediterranean, making it different from sub-clover and medic pastures.
He adopted the crop to increase nitrogen in the soil when fertiliser prices were spiking and his inputs had doubled in price.
"The cost of nitrogen has been high, so the crop increases organic matter, the fertility of the soil and it's a natural source of nitrogen," Mr Butler said.
"It's got a lot of agronomic benefits and really smothers out other weeds because it grows really thick."
Mr Butler first planted casbah biserrula in 2015 and has been slowly increasing hectares since then - and its growth last year reached his knees.
However that was a problem at seeding time with the stubble left behind almost too thick for his DBS seeder bar.
Mr Butler tried to run a conventional harvester over it as well, but its thickness proved to be a challenge.
After deliberating whether to sow the paddock to wheat or canola, Mr Butler decided to trial canola on top.
"It was very bulky, so I had to be very careful," Mr Butler said.
"I had to put coulters on my DBS machine so I could get through it because it was very thick."
He now has a new DBS system with coulters to help with seeding through the stubble.
"Coulters are very important - I wouldn't have gotten through the debris without it," Mr Butler said.
He wasn't sure how successful the canola would be, but there was definitely a lot of nitrogen for the plants to access.
The plan is to manage it better next year with the addition of sheep.
"What I've learned is I need to put the sheep on it and break up this area," Mr Butler said.
"It's healthy for the sheep because it's a legume - they love it because it's high in protein."
This isn't the only new technique Mr Butler is employing to increase nitrogen and productivity.
Having used Flexi-N and UAN in the past, he now creates his own liquid urea.
Mr Butler liquifies granular urea, then adds fulvic acid which supposedly helps make nutrients more readily available to the plant.
He said he has saved a lot of money by mixing and liquifying the fertiliser himself.
When the farm was cleared in the 1920s, there was not much naturally occurring phosphate in the soil.
By using hulmic acid, he has made the phosphates more available to the plant.
He combines some humic acid and calcium carbonate (called Calciprill - a peletted calcium product) with molasses into his fertiliser.
Lime and gypsum is also incorporated, which isn't quite as exciting, and a bit more mainstream in current farming.
Mr Butler's next plan is to go completely liquid so he can inject liquids into the soil and put calcium and nitrogen down with the seed.
He is mixing seaweed extract, which comes as a flake, in a "pickle pot" which then coats the seeds as it travels on the elevator to the seeder.
He also puts biostimulants on his grains, called VAM.
"I'm trying to increase the goodies in the soil - VAM is probably debatable whether it works, but there are lots of different products out there," Mr Butler said.
"I'm not saying everything I do is right, but I can see results."
Mr Butler has noticed some difference since trialling these slightly non-conventional techniques in his farming practice.
The soil is softer and there has been a production increase after lime and gypsum were applied.
There is also less phosphorous being added now.
Looking after the soil is the motivation behind trialling different biological methods.
Mr Butler believes if the soil is right, and farmers work with the soil and get their rotations right, there are less weeds and higher productivity.
He has been playing with the biological side of farming for the past 20 years.
"I try some different techniques and I believe that if you look out for your soil, it'll look after you," Mr Butler said.
"We are producing food, so it's very important that the food we produce is healthy food.
"It's all a cycle - if you have healthy soils and healthy crops, you'll have healthy people.
"I'm still using conventional agriculture but adding to it - I do still use herbicides, but it's a necessary evil.
"I'm not saying they are all bad, but you have to be careful with what they do for the soil."
He is happy with his current techniques and he could see some good results across all soil types.
Mr Butler has some good soil, but also some very challenging soil types.
"And you think, how can you get that better?" Mr Butler said.
"Good soil types will always produce and you don't want to spend too much money on your poor stuff, but if you can pick it up a little bit it can all help."
The addition of stock to the rotation will also help with the onfarm benefits, as some of the land he plans on buying is likely grazing country.
Salty areas have been planted to trees, with Mr Butler noticing more farmers in the Wheatbelt considering carbon farming.
He used to plant 10,000 trees a year for a while, but most of the spots in the farm have now been filled in.
Most trees have been planted for salt reclamation but carbon farming was always in the back of his mind.
"Our old home farm was sold for farming carbon and there is a carbon neutral property across the road being planted to trees," Mr Butler said.
He has always had an interest in the local community and has been on the CBH Group Growers' Advisory Council (GAC) since 2021.
Prior to that, Mr Butler was a local shire councillor for 20 years and president for four years.
"I want to serve the community, I've always been involved in organisations and played sports, it's just a thing you do in the country," he said.
Mr Butler joined the GAC as CBH Group is "very much a part" of the WA grains industry and communities.
"I've found it very good so far - I'm very positive about the future of CBH and where they are going," he said.
"The GAC is excellent, it's a really good group to join and have the input to - we all come from different geographical areas from high rainfall to low rainfall so we can advise the directors."
Mr Butler enjoys putting forward ideas from growers and liked listening to people to see what their issues are.
He said it also helped being a grower himself, as he also harvests the crops and drives the truck at harvest time - so he has first-hand interaction with CBH.
Jasmine is a earnest listener and a passionate advocate for justice. She feels privileged to be trusted by farmers across Western Australia to tell their truth.
