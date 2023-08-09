Farm Weekly
Bread Local is a community favourite in Esperance

By Perri Polson
August 9 2023 - 9:00pm
Bread Local owner Tiff Brown (left) and her friend and baker Lauren Benefer.
Every Friday in Esperance is made a whole lot sweeter thanks to local baker Tiff Brown, who has been delivering fresh, handmade bread and pastries to the community for more than three years.

