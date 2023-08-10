Australian barley prices reacted in earnest to the news China will remove the import tariff it had imposed on Australian barley.
After the announcement - at about lunch time (eastern standard time) on Friday last week - Australian barley prices traded $30-40 per tonne higher through the afternoon.
It was a frenzy of demand, with 25 different buyers purchasing 115,000t of barley through Clear Grain Exchange on Friday.
More buyers were searching and trying to buy barley offered for sale.
In many cases barley offered for sale by growers on the exchange was trading up to higher bid prices from buyers as they outbid each other to secure the grain.
The demand storm continued until some buyers had to pull up stumps as they had exhausted available funds.
Many buyers returned Monday to purchase barley at prices above Friday levels.
Let's remember, access to capital remains an impactor on demand for Australian grains.
It was good to see growers achieving their price targets.
Market commentators had been quoting the Chinese market to be worth $30-$40/t to Australian barley prices - which came to fruition quickly.
European feed barley has reportedly been quoted at US$247/t Free on Board (FoB).
If we use this as a global price point, US$247/t FoB ex-Western Australia equates to about $340/t Free in Store WA in Australian dollar terms, which is where prices have traded up to at time of writing.
Australia has a freight advantage over Europe to export grain into China, so at current global values, Australian barley prices are supported at these new levels.
The news is also likely to have a flow-on result on barley prices in Queensland which has been trading a drought market with barley cargoes moving from WA into the Queensland feed market.
The positive price environment in Australia was also evident across other commodities last week as uncertainty remains in other major producing areas of the world, despite weakness in global futures.
Recent drone attacks on vessels in the Black Sea, on top of damage to grain infrastructure, is increasing uncertainty over Russian supply.
At a minimum, it is likely to see increased costs of execution from the region as insurers and shipping companies increase premiums or pull out of the region all together.
Russian wheat has been the big bear in global grain prices as it exports huge volumes at relatively cheap prices to the rest of the world.
If execution costs increase from that region, it effectively increases the price for their importers.
If supply is disrupted meaningfully, it would create a big change and be supportive to global prices.
Reports continue that India is considering cutting or removing its 40pc tax on wheat imports.
This would be supportive to prices and follows them halting their largest category of rice exports recently in an effort to stabilise its internal prices.
Demand remains robust across Australia for all grades and commodities.
Offer grain at your sales to determine the value of your grain rather than relying on published bids for your price discovery.
