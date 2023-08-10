Farm Weekly
Home/News

Esperance girl Tia Kuss in Rabobank Australian graduate program

MW
By Mel Williams
Updated August 11 2023 - 9:29am, first published August 10 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Esperance-born Tia Kuss has spent time at Rabobank's Moree, New South Wales, office and is currently working out of its Dubbo, NSW, branch for the company's country banking division.
Esperance-born Tia Kuss has spent time at Rabobank's Moree, New South Wales, office and is currently working out of its Dubbo, NSW, branch for the company's country banking division.

Tia Kuss has kickstarted her career in agriculture with the ideal job that is taking her around the country to develop skills and knowledge that one day might prove invaluable if she returns to the family farm in Esperance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Mel Williams

CCJ sub/writer

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.