WA landowners are not out of the woods yet, despite the State government announcing yesterday it was quashing the controversial Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act, 2021.
Despite the act only coming into play on July 1, Premier Roger Cook and Aboriginal Affairs Minister Tony Buti confirmed, after a few days of speculation, that act was being revoked.
While the announcement has been welcomed by farming groups and opposition MPs, there is caution.
Hundreds of farmers gathered outside Parliament House to oppose the new legislation, as well as celebrate the backdown by Mr Cook who said government would go back to the 1972 Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act due to the new legislation being "unworkable".
Mr Cook said this meant all of WA's property owners could continue to operate and manage their property, just like they have for the past 50 years, without any fear of unknowingly disrupting ACH sites.
"The exemptions which were introduced as part of the unworkable 2021 laws will no longer be required, as every land owner is equal and the changes announced today will end the onerous burden that was placed on landowners," Mr Cook said.
"There will be no onus on everyday property owners to conduct their own heritage survey.
"The State government will start a long-term plan over the next decade to undertake heritage surveys on high priority sections of the State and with the consent of landowners.
"The surveys will then be centrally held and published by the government for the benefit of the State."
Mr Cook said areas in which development was imminent would be prioritised, while the cost recovery model introduced for proponents who need to submit a management plan to the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Council would also be replaced.
"In its place will be a fairer, simpler model which will be established with industry in the coming weeks," he said.
"The concept of LACHS (Local Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Services) will not continue... and we will instead provide support to existing relevant native title groups to improve their capacity to work with government and industry."
Mr Cook said the government would also continue to work closely with the implementation group which was initially established in late June to provide advice on the 2021 legislation.
While the repeal of the new legislation appears to be a major coup for the State's property owners, Liberal WA MP for the Mining and Pastoral Region and spokesperson for Aboriginal Affairs Neil Thomson said its effectiveness would be "extremely reliant" on several amendments being made to the 1972 legislation, as well as the government taking a "light-touch" approach in policing the act.
"This will be dependent on how actively or aggressively the State government prosecutes and takes action in relation to these laws," Mr Thomson said.
"Clearly there is a need for further reform, and that was always the case of the Liberals and The Nationals - we always understood there was need for change because the 1972 Act had passed its use-by date.
"This is largely due to the proliferation of the number of (ACH) sites across WA and the increasing and active pursuit of matters under the act and obviously prosecutions which have occured."
However, Mr Thomson said a shift in the interpretation of the 1972 act over time meant caution would be required in exercising the legislation.
"It's very important that the State clarifies the role of the Aboriginal Cultural Materials Committee and continues to apply a light handed approach to the application of these laws, which has been the case for 60 years, notwithstanding the need to protect those important protected sites," Mr Seabrook said.
"There also needs to be a clear distinction made between protected sites, of which there are only about 70, and sites of significance of which there are up to 40,000 sites if we go back to the old legislation."
Mr Thomson said the opposition would be looking at any amendments "forensically" on behalf of the State's landowners and land users, to make sure they did not end up with something that was potentially worse that what they had been provided with in the new legislation.
His sentiments were echoed by both WAFarmers and the Pastoralists and Graziers' Association (PGA) of WA, which despite being at loggerheads in more recent weeks on how to tackle the issue of the legislation, had mostly been united in their fight against the 2021 act.
Not out of jail yet
WAFarmers chief executive Trevor Whittington said the 1972 act still posed a large risk to the State's farmers, who would require some very clear protections.
"We're not out of jail yet under the old act without some clear exemptions for farming activities, as farmers are really in the firing line if the government wants to prosecute us under the old act," Mr Whittington said.
"The 1972 act is just as bad as the new act, except it doesn't have these LACHS which are ripe for corruption because they incentivise the endless search for Aboriginal cultural heritage on farmland."
In spite of the group's fears around the approach the government might take in regards to the 50-year-old legislation, WAFarmers welcomed the change in direction by the Premier and Aboriginal Affairs Minister Tony Buti.
"The hardest thing of all for a politician is to say they got it wrong and backtrack," he said.
"A month ago the Premier was dog whistling that anyone who criticised ACH was racist and this week he's calling off the dogs himself."
Mr Whittington attributed the change of tact by the Premier to a combination of factors, including the community response to the legislation, as well as its potential effect on the upcoming Voice referendum and the recent collapse in polling results for the State's Labor Party.
Questions on 1972 Act
Despite the government decision to repeal the legislation being announced just prior to the farmers rally outside State Parliament, PGA president Tony Seabrook told the lively crowd "don't think for one minute you've wasted your time being here".
"The callous way in which the redistribution and the loss of country power has occurred across the board over the last 10 years is awful," Mr Seabrook said.
"In every way it has disempowered country people."
Mr Seabrook said the PGA had never stepped away from taking a very hard line on the piece of legislation and had been successful.
However he said the fight against the State's ACH legislation "wasn't over by a long shot" and that the group would continue its opposition "unrelentingly".
"The left will try to incorporate their modifications into the act of 1972, a whole lot of things that you will not be happy with, and we will be there until the absolute end," Mr Seabrook said.
While addressing the crowd outside parliament, the PGA president also called for the government to disband its recently-formed implementation group.
"I know the people that are there, I know the groups that are there they will not serve your interest and the representation of our industry in that group is totally inadequate," he said.
"I would say to the minister that the next thing you need to concede is to change that group to people who actually have skin in the game and capital on the ground.
"The way that that group is constituted, we will not win we can't win."
Mr Seabrook said whether the 1972 Act could be amended in such a way that it would be more appropriate remained to be seen.
"There are some fairly draconian things in that act that, if applied, could actually be a lot harder act to work with than we've accepted so far in the past," he said.
In a surprise twist, the Aboriginal Affairs Minister also faced the crowd in front of State parliament, conceding that the the 2021 legislation had "overreached".
"Democracy is served well when people show their interest and concerns and can I assure you that it was never the intention to cause distress and concern that has eventuated with the 2021 legislation," Mr Buti said.
"The intention of the 2021 legislation was to ensure we didn't have a repeat of the Juukan Gorge disaster, which everyone in Australia was saddened by.
"I respect the ability to be able to talk to you this afternoon.
"I know that we have caused a lot of distress, we are very, very sorry for that."
Acknowledging they had worked the land for, sometimes, generations, Mr Buti said farmers have an acute sense of heritage and he knew they didn't want to destroy heritage of any type.
"I look forward to working with you and moving forward so we can have a regime that you can feel comfortable with and that you can enjoy your livelihood and the industry going forward," Mr Buti said.
RESPONSES TO THE ANNOUNCEMENT
Liberal MP for the Agricultural Region Steve Martin
"Premier Cook needs to apologise to regional people who he and his ministers labelled racist and dog whistlers for daring to criticise the ACH law," Mr Martin said.
"The laws were an obvious overreach and bureaucratic nightmare that would have created expensive delays and enormous uncertainty for landholders and businesses.
"The Labor government had to be dragged kicking and screaming to finally recognise they got it wrong.
"The government has plenty of work to do to win back the trust of regional people before they can implement a proper rewrite of these laws.
"This bungled process has damaged any trust between regional people, regional communities and the government."
Liberals WA MP for the South West Steve Thomas
"I can't remember any government from either side making a bigger hash of any issue than the State Labor government's imploding debacle on its Aboriginal Cultural Heritage laws," Mr Thomas said.
"They were poorly drafted and arrogantly rammed through the parliament, and when it came time to apply them, they couldn't be properly explained, let alone implemented.
"This is what happens when the government gets the kind of one-sided result Labor did in the 2021 election and is suddenly drunk on the hubris of its success.
"The sad part is that the damage is ongoing and long term because the government's incompetence has undermined the capacity to protect genuine, tangible Aboriginal heritage, setting it back years.
"All this because of Labor's arrogant belief in its own perfection following 2021.
"Given the confusion around the introduction of the laws, you would think Labor would at least make the backflip plain and simple.
"However, the dribbling out of information in daily leaks means the reversal has been as clouded and uncertain as the rest of this foolhardy process.
"It is finishing as it began - as a farce."
