GRANT Robins' career started in the late 1980s after he purchased a tip-truck to unload fertiliser from the railway and transport it to farms across the Wheatbelt.
He went on to run a small haulage business for 12 months, before buying stock crates.
Now the Kulin Transport owner and operator has been recognised for dedicating more than three decades to the industry, with life membership of the Australian Livestock and Rural Transporters' Association (ALRTA).
Mr Robins' business uses at least five trucks to transport rural commodities including grain, fertiliser and lime - and it keeps growing.
However, Livestock and Rural Transport Association WA (LRTAWA) president David Fyfe said truck driving and running a business weren't the only things that kept Mr Robins busy.
"As a self-taught engineer with a can-do attitude, Grant has built his own equipment - both doilies and trailers," Mr Fyfe said at the combined ALRTA and LRTAWA annual conference in Busselton last Saturday.
"I can attest to their quality as a proud owner of a tipping road train constructed by Grant.
"He is also married (to Katharine), has two children (Shae and Tim) and enjoys fishing and boating in his spare time."
In 2013, Mr Robins was elected to the Shire of Kulin, serving as president for the past two years and chairman of the Lakes District sub-group regional road group.
According to Mr Fyfe, Kulin Shire chief executive officer Alan Leeson said Mr Robins was a "passionate supporter of road improvements and maintenance to ensure the safety of all road users".
Mr Leeson said Mr Robins experienced the network first-hand and was driven to see improvements across rural and regional roads.
"In addition to these roles in his local community, Grant has been a consistent contributor to the development of State and national livestock and rural transport industry associations," Mr Fyfe said.
"His membership with LRTAWA began in 2000 and he has always been active in advocating for access and safety."
After holding various positions on the LRTAWA committee, including seven years as president, Mr Robins was awarded life membership in 2015.
Moving through the ranks, he was ALTRA vice president before becoming president and, in more recent years, taking the reins as secretary.
Mr Fyfe said Mr Robins rarely said no when a job needed to be done.
"He doesn't like being a passenger and, as evidenced by his involvement in various business and community organisations, is an efficient time manager.
"Grant is a deep thinker and is considerate in expressing his own opinion.
"Grant has formed lifeline friendships through his membership and participation in rural transport associations.
"This award is to say thank you for his commitment to the goals of LRTAWA and the ALRTA and ongoing support of the transport industry.
