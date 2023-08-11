Farm Weekly
Home/News

Grant Robins receives Livestock and Rural Transport Association WA life membership

By Brooke Littlewood
Updated August 15 2023 - 8:09pm, first published August 11 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Livestock & Rural Transporters Association president Scott McDonald (left), with Kulin Transport owner and operator Grant Robins, who was awarded life membership, and WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis.
Australian Livestock & Rural Transporters Association president Scott McDonald (left), with Kulin Transport owner and operator Grant Robins, who was awarded life membership, and WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis.

GRANT Robins' career started in the late 1980s after he purchased a tip-truck to unload fertiliser from the railway and transport it to farms across the Wheatbelt.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.