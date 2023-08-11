Farm Weekly
Wheat traders still cautious about market

By Jasmine Peart
August 11 2023 - 2:00pm
Western Australian wheat prices will be largely dependent on overseas market movements this year, according to Rabobank.
Volatility continues to influence global wheat markets, as traders are still cautious about continued attacks between Ukraine and Russia.

