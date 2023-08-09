The 2021 Aboriginal Cultural Heritage (ACH) Act has been "a masterclass in the perils of unintended consequences".
The State's Attorney General John Quigley said yesterday, as he attempted to explain why the government decided to implement the highly complex 2021 ACH Act, which has created mass confusion and anxiety among the State's farmers, miners, land owners and land users in recent months.
Having only come into effect five weeks ago, Premier Roger Cook announced yesterday the 2021 ACH Act would be repealed and the State would revert to the previous 1972 Aboriginal Heritage Act, which had been in operation for the past 50 years, but with some "simple and effective amendments".
While both the Premier and the State's Aboriginal Affairs Minister Tony Buti apologised for the "unintended anxiety and confusion" caused by the new legislation, Mr Quigley attempted to explain why, following the Rio Tinto Juukan Gorge disaster, the government decided to go ahead with the new laws, which have now been labelled as "unworkable" by both the State's Labor Party and opposition.
"Everyone's focus was on what was happening up in the mining area, and Juukan Gorge, and how to stop it," Mr Quigley said.
"A lot of work went into that (2021 ACH Act), but there's been unintended consequences and we got it wrong.
"(The laws) were conceived concentrating on what was happening in the mining industry - it's not like tilling ground or tending sheep - you're blowing up whole hillsides."
Pointing to a Senate inquiry into the Rio Tinto Juukan Gorge disaster, which found that the 1972 Aboriginal Heritage Act was not fit for purpose, Mr Quigley said he was confident some simple amendments to the act would prevent a similar situation from occurring and "do the job".
"The Senate specifically identified the gag clause that Rio (Tinto) had put in their contract in 2012, which prohibited the PKK (Puutu Kunti Kurrama) peoples from raising any heritage issue during the LACH (Local Aboriginal Cultural Heritage) of the land use contract, so they had their hands tied behind their backs by that clause," Mr Quigley said.
"We've made this bill outlaw or render void such a clause."
Under the 1972 act, a request for consent under Section 18 is sent to the Aboriginal Cultural Material Committee (ACMC) who assess the importance and cultural significance of a site that has been submitted.
The ACMC then submit this notice to the Aboriginal Affairs Minister, with a written recommendation as to whether consent to the use of land should be given.
However Mr Quigley said amendments set to be proposed by government would be effective in addressing several issues associated with the Section 18 process.
"Additionally, we had to have a system, where if they went beyond the approvals of Section 18, their Section 18 certificate or consent had been breached and therefore can be prosecuted," Mr Quigley said.
"The obligation in the new act will be, not only that they have to tell the minister of new information, but the minister must then refer that back to the committee for appraisal.
"In the situation where an indigenous person and people find new information for the first time, they can take that to the minister too."
In all his years of experience in State parliament, Mr Quigley said he had never seen laws repealed only weeks after they had come into effect.
"I'd like to see these amendments pass through the parliament as soon as possible, for the reassurance of all Western Australians," Mr Quigley said.
"We don't want to rush it, but we're ready to take it on as soon as the Liberal and National alliance want to bring it on."
