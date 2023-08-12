It has been eight months since the Fitzroy River bridge collapsed and parts of the Great Northern Highway were damaged, after the record-high flooding wreaked havoc in WA's north.
In January, ex-Tropical Cyclone Ellie dumped up to 800 millimetres of rain over parts of the vast Kimberley region in a week.
The one-in-a-century weather event squeezed inbound supplies and left a quarter of the nation's agricultural area essentially cut-off.
While a temporary two-lane level-crossing has since reopened 24-7 to all traffic - including restricted access vehicles, road trains and oversized vehicles, heavy vehicle operators have been advised by Main Roads to refer to the latest Heavy Vehicle Services update.
The first sections of the new Fitzroy River bridge's deck are on track to be installed next month, ahead of the project's expected completion by mid-2024.
Once completed, the new bridge will be about six times stronger and almost 100 metres longer than the old bridge, with two lanes and a shared path for pedestrians and cyclists.
Main Roads WA chief operating officer Des Snook said the bridge has been designed to take on a one-in-200-year flood.
"Water in (this year's flood) was very turbulent, it sucked sand up from the river bed, bringing the old bridge's piles down 13m," Mr Snook said.
"It also took up the eastern abutment of the bridge and cut in another 80m difference from the edge of the river.
"Because it scoured, the bridge had to be lengthened, so its overall length is now 260m."
The new bridge is funded bythe Federal and State governments under Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.
Using an innovative engineering method, a launch pad is being assembled on the western side of the river, from which the bridge deck will be moved into place to connect with the opposite bank.
Launching the bridge deck in increments means construction should not be affected by rising water levels during the next wet season in October.
According to a statement released by the WA government, this will allow the bridge to be completed even if the river is flowing.
"Since early June, work has been ongoing to drive 34 piles into the riverbed to support the new bridge," the statement read.
"Pile caps are being constructed on top of each set of piles to enable the columns to be put into place.
"Installation of the columns will commence progressively after the completion of the respective pile-caps."
Reconstruction works are also set to include the adjoining sections of the Great Northern Highway, which were severely eroded by the flooding.
The project has also been a once-in-a-generation opportunity to develop skills and provide new economic opportunities to those who live and work in Fitzroy Crossing and the Fitzroy Valley area.
It has so far provided for more than 100 members of the local community.
, with around a quarter of total crew hours worked attributed to Aboriginal people.
There has also been $7 million committed by the Fitzroy Bridge Alliance to Aboriginal-owned businesses in the Fitzroy Valley.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.