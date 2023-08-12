Farm Weekly
New Fitzroy River bridge to be complete by mid-2024

By Brooke Littlewood
August 12 2023 - 2:00pm
The Fitzroy River bridge, after it was damaged by the Kimberley floods in January. Photo: Main Roads WA.
It has been eight months since the Fitzroy River bridge collapsed and parts of the Great Northern Highway were damaged, after the record-high flooding wreaked havoc in WA's north.

