There is no denying political pressures have been weighing heavy on the future of WA's sheep industry.
However, despite the challenges and uncertainty more than 60 producers and industry representatives gathered at Badgingarra for the West Midlands Group sheep workshop last week.
Hosted by Rubicon Trust's Andrew and Todd Kenny, the event touched on a range of topics including live export, meat processing, electronic identification (eID), breeding objectives and sheep prices.
"The best part about these events is the conversations had between producers," said former WMG beef industry development officer Erin O'Brien.
"There is always plenty of knowledge and information shared during breaks and during question time, which is an added benefit to what is learned from presenters on the day."
Ms O'Brien said she organised the workshop, after being approached by a stud breeder earlier this year, who was keen on discussing some of the major issues faced by industry.
From there the line-up of speakers evolved to include Meat & Livestock Australia animal wellbeing project manager Dr Michael Laurence, Western Australian Meat Marketing Co-operative supply development manager Rob Davidson, The Livestock Collective managing director Holly Ludeman, Independent Lab Services director and The University of WA associate professor Dr John Milton and young agricultural enthusiast Stephanie Rose, Nutrien Ag Solutions
Topics covered included the state of the industry, future visions and expectations, the importance of connecting with the future consumer, production of diversified sheepmeat products and weaning to improve productivity.
In her presentation, Ms Ludeman said there was a disconnect between people involved in the sheep industry and those who were not.
"Simply those consumers and the community can be really bombarded with information and a lot of that is not factual," Ms Ludeman said.
"We need to create a space where we can provide balanced information and have respectful conversations, which allow people to make informed decisions and ensures sensible policy is developed.
"I think it is really important we talk about how and why, and that agriculture invests in advocacy, information and building capacity in the supply chain for people to do it themselves.
"We need to own the conversation."
As part of the event, concurrent sessions were also held in both Rubicon's yards and woolshed, and featured a Turbo Tagger presentation with Shearwell and sheep scanning with Bec Martin, of Martin's Ewe Scan, while Challara Merino stud breeder Peter Wilkinson touched on the science behind breeding and Zoetis product sales representative Jack McKie spoke about preventing arthiritis with vaccination.
Mr Wilkinson said sharing knowledge with other producers played an important role in the industry's future and looking at the bigger picture.
"If we can see what farm management practices work then surely the bar can be lifted and everyone's a winner," he said.
"At Challara, our motive behind changing our breeding objectives was influenced by SRS founder and chief scientist Dr Jim Watts.
"Dr Watts had done a lot of scientific sheep research in breeding plain-bodied Merino sheep for high levels of wool fibre density and length.
"My father reached a point where he was tired of chasing fly-blown sheep and seen the credibility in Dr Watts' work.
"So he focused on breeding fly resistant, SRS type wools."
Ms Martin's demonstration showed producers how a TruTest Indicator could be used alongside eID tags to record ewe pregnancy status.
She said recording the process helped to make future decisions based on individual ewe performance.
"By using the Oviscan 6, TruTest Indicator, panel reader and eID tags, ewes that have been separated into multiples, singles or dries, don't have to be run back through for recording with a wand.
"This makes the scanning process more efficient."
Ms Martin added, "I can record the pregnancy status and also the age of the foetus.
"That means if a producer wants to auto draft ewes later on, as to whether they have conceived early or later, they can," she said.
"The focus can be shifted onto those that are going to lamb first and giving them the right feed in a late break."
A number of Ms Martin's northern based clients use the system for crop grazing with a six-week mating in two three-week blocks.
Feedback she has received is that the system provides an ease in management in moving ewes onto a crop and taking them off.
"With scanning, a lot of people are aware of the benefits in getting rid of dries and not putting them through the system if there is going to be a late season break," Ms Martin said.
"That's obviously what most people try to do - take off the singles and look after the twins.
"By keeping twinning ewes together, rather than mixing them up, they see better marking and weaning results.
"Their condition is followed through and doesn't slide, therefore not creating a loss in conception the following year."
To wrap-up the workshop, those attending enjoyed networking over a spit roast lamb sundowner.
