The Elders WA livestock team has been boosted recently with the appointment of well-known livestock agent Wayne Peake taking on the role of Elders WA commercial sheep manager.
Mr Peake, who started in the role in July, adds a large amount of experience to the role, having been involved in the sheep industry for the past 24 years as an Elders agent at Newdegate and more recently Darkan.
Elders State livestock and wool manager Dean Hubbard said Mr Peake was a great fit for the role and he was already adding value and benefits to our clients at this challenging time.
"He brings to the role a wealth of knowledge and experience from his time in the agency business," Mr Hubbard said.
"He was a very successful and well-respected agent from all sides of the industry.
"He is going to be a real asset to the team as he brings a realistic and calm approach which is needed at this particular time with where the market is at.
"He is also going to be very good, giving guidance and support to the younger members of our team that have never experienced the issues the industry is currently facing."
Mr Peake said he was looking forward to getting stuck into the role and he believes his previous agency experience would help him.
"I have plenty of contacts in the industry on both the processing and live export side from my time as an agent and one of my main roles is to be the conduit between our agents and the buyers both local and interstate," Mr Peake said.
"We have also got a lot of young livestock representatives and trainees in our team so I will be there to give them plenty of support as they have never seen the markets like this before."
Mr Hubbard said Elders' focus over the next six months was to open doors and engage with stakeholders to get WA sheep into markets they were currently not in, including Eastern States' processors and feedlots.
"Wayne will be driving this strongly and knocking on doors to open up opportunities for our clients," Mr Hubbard said.
"His main role will be to grow and enhance our relationship with buyers and keep communication lines open within the network
Mr Peake said he was trying to work through the current challenges the market was presenting.
"I have seen plenty of ups and downs in the industry so it is nothing new but the biggest challenge at the moment is processing space, we haven't seen it like this before," Mr Peake.
"At the moment processing space in WA is at a premium and it will continue to be in the spring despite record numbers being processed.
"The world economy is the problem particularly China and the Middle East where product isn't moving or only moving at a price.
"Hopefully in 12 months time we will be through the worst of it, so I am telling producers to stick with their sheep.
"Never before have we ever needed the ability to live export sheep like now.
"At the moment I am getting around and talking to producers across the State explaining what is happening in the markets so they have a better understanding.
"Also I am trying to find options for producers marketing their stock so they can get the best returns possible by engaging with local and Eastern States processors and live exporters."
