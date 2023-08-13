Farm Weekly
Wayne Peake is new Elders WA commercial sheep manager

By Jodie Rintoul
August 13 2023 - 2:00pm
Elders State livestock and wool manager Dean Hubbard (right), with recently appointed Elders WA commercial sheep manager Wayne Peake.
The Elders WA livestock team has been boosted recently with the appointment of well-known livestock agent Wayne Peake taking on the role of Elders WA commercial sheep manager.

