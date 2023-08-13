A federal government decision to deny additional air services into Australia could create a barrier to exporting more products, suggest livestock industry representatives.
The Qatar Civil Aviation Authority has asked for an additional 21 Qatar Airways services into Australia, however Federal Transport Minister Catherine King has rejected the request.
This is at a time when the federal government is pushing ahead with its agenda to phase-out live exports by sea if elected in the next term of government - and looking to expand the boxed meat trade as an alternative.
This decision has baffled some within the livestock industry who are fighting to save live sheep exports by sea.
The independent consultation panel that was established by the Federal government to oversee the phase-out of live sheep on ships, is deliberating public submissions about an industry that exports sheep to more than 80 countries.
"We were told that growing demand from new and existing markets for sheep meat, particularly from older sheep and the lightweight wether Merino, will likely be crucial for supporting the WA sheep industry," the panel said.
With this in mind, some within the industry suggest that government departments don't realise the gravity of limiting market access to key trading partners within the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).
Qatar is a top-three trading partner for MENA region, with two-way goods and services trade worth AUD 2.8 billion (2021-22) and showing annualised trend growth of 7.7 per cent over the past five years.
Episode 3 founder and market analyst Matt Dalgleish said recently in one of the company's Market Morsels segments, the government's rejection was confusing with the need to maintain such an important trade partner.
"The decision to restrict access for Qatari passenger flights to Australia is a pretty short-sighted decision from the Australian Government, particularly when it comes to our boxed sheep meat trade and the proposed phase out of the live sheep export sector," Mr Dalgleish said.
"The air freight avenue to send 'bag lamb' carcases to the MENA region via passenger flights is a part of the solution to offer alternative market destinations to WA farmers, particularly if live sheep is to be phased-out.
"We need to be doing all we can to rebuild relationships into the MENA region and develop pathways for increased access for boxed sheep meat.
"This decision to limit access for Qatari airlines will not help our chances at all.
"Airfreight volumes to MENA for Australian sheep meat remains below pre-COVID levels.
"We should be encouraging this airfreight option for turnoff to assist WA growers, particularly for the 'bag lamb' market."
Mr Dalgleish said analysis of the Australian sheep meat export air freight volumes specifically highlighted that much of the decline through the COVID period was due to a reduction in traffic to the MENA region.
"Indeed, from 2019 to 2022 annual air freight volumes of sheep meat to the MENA region from Australia declined by 71.2 per cent," he said.
"Meanwhile the sheep meat export air freight to all destinations other than the MENA region grew by 78.5pc from 2019 to 2022."
Federal National Party leader David Littleproud said it was imperative the government publicise its reasoning for its decision.
"I'm concerned about the impact on our trade relations with Qatar and other Middle East countries," Mr Littleproud said.
"The government must publish its reasons to block Qatar airway's request.
"It is folly to think we can process sheep in Australia - it is a cultural issue as well as a food security issue and the trade will continue whether Australia is involved or not."
Federal Minister for Agriculture, Murray Watt and Ms King were contacted for comment, with a spokesperson for Mr Watt's office saying any questions surrounding the Qatar Airlines issue should be directed to the Minister for Transport.
"The Albanese government continues to explore growth opportunities for the industry, and will await the report from the independent panel before making any decisions about how best to deliver a considered and orderly transition,' the government spokesperson said of phase-out of live sheep by sea.
"The government has communicated with trading partners in the Middle East, including Qatar, on the phase-out of live sheep exports by sea and will continue to pursue opportunities to grow trade and investment in the region."
A spokeswoman for Ms King said the decision to restrict access would not affect cargo flights.
"There is no restriction on international air cargo capacity between Qatar and Australia," the spokeswoman said.
"While the government at this time has decided not to approve the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority request for additional passenger services into Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Perth, taking into account all national interest considerations, we look forward to continuing to facilitate the operation of international air services to Australia."
Journalist with Farm Weekly newspaper WA.
Journalist with Farm Weekly newspaper WA.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.