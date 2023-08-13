Farm Weekly
Qatar Airways limits a barrier for sheep export alternatives

By Tamara Hooper
Updated August 14 2023 - 9:52am, first published 9:00am
Episode 3 founder and market analyst Matt Dalgleish said restricting access for Qatar Airlines was a short-sighted decision by the Australian Government, especially considering its consultation around the phase-out of live sheep exports by sea and alternative markets.
A federal government decision to deny additional air services into Australia could create a barrier to exporting more products, suggest livestock industry representatives.

