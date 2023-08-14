Logistics hamper RoRo progress

EXPECT supply chain uncertainty, port congestion and higher roll-on, roll-off (RoRo) shipping freight rates to continue.
That was the take-home message for importers of agricultural machinery at the recent Tractor & Machinery Association of Australia (T&MAA) national conference in Sydney, delivered by T&MAA board member Kim Buoy, senior vice president logistics services of major RoRo shipping company Wallenius Wilhelmsen.
But the news for importers is not all bad, Mr Buoy pointed out to agricultural machinery dealers attending the conference from across Australia.
Despite predicted continuing uncertainty, delays and expense, economic research suggests that while global transport and logistics sector growth has slowed significantly as the post-COVID-19 pandemic rebound slows, sector growth is still predicted to be four per cent for the current year and 3pc next year, Mr Buoy said.
To put that into perspective, 4pc growth this year will be marginally ahead of actual growth in the sector in 2018 and 3pc next year will be marginally better than in 2019 - both pre-pandemic.
"Overall, a change in transport and logistics in the wake of the pandemic, but the sector is still set for a growth," Mr Buoy told machinery dealers.
"The supply shock from the pandemic and the impact of the war in Ukraine have also left their mark on various parts of the transport and logistics sector.
"Either long, because of the excess capacity after a historic boom in container shipping, or short because of lagging deliveries of capacity and increasing complexity and cost of building (new ships)."
Mr Buoy said container shipping rates had now dropped to pre-pandemic rates, however global container shipping volumes were limited by slowing global economic growth, as demonstrated by declining global trade indices for airfreight traffic and ports throughput.
"Over the next 24 months significant additional capacity will be needed," he said.
RoRo cargo - which is how most imported agricultural machinery is shipped to Australia as complete built units (CBUs), including tractors, self-propelled sprayers, combine harvesters and chaser bins - faced further difficulties, he pointed out.
Mr Buoy said RoRo shipping rates remained high and were expected to remain high for about the next
24 months, driven by unprecedented pent-up demand.
Global RoRo shipping was also limited by current available capacity - about 4.2 million CBUs, Mr Buoy said, with most RoRo carriers "booked out".
Over the next 36 months significant additional RoRo capacity will be added to the global fleet.
There are 144 orders confirmed for new vessels above 2000 CBU capacity, potentially equal to a 21pc increase in capacity above 2000 CBU.
Mr Buoy said of that additional one million CBU on the order books, 36pc of it was ordered by Chinese ship owners.
"Volatility, capacity and geopolitical issues will continue to challenge the transport and logistics industry, but for the smart skipper this also represents significant opportunities," he said.
Adding to volatility and potentially deferring some new capacity-increasing ship builds until future environmental directions become clearer, are multiple sustainability regulations coming into force over the next few years.
"They will impact on vessels and shipping companies," Mr Buoy said.
He said these included extension next year of the European Union Emissions Trading System (ETS) for larger ships entering or leaving EU ports and the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) and Carbon Intensity Indicators (CII).
The EU in July adopted reduced greenhouse gas targets and a basket of measures aimed at achieving them, including extending the ETS to cover carbon dioxide emissions from sea-borne freight transported in vessels above 5000 gross tonnes entering or leaving EU ports.
From next year the ETS will apply to 50pc of CO2 emissions on a journey starting or ending at an EU port and 100pc of emissions on a journey between EU ports.
The IMO has already introduced the EEXI, a one-time certification addressing the technical efficiency of ships and the CII comes into effect next year as an annual rating of efficiency in moving cargo and passengers, expressed as grams of CO2 emitted per cargo-carrying capacity and nautical mile.
Mr Buoy said obvious issues affecting continuing supply chain uncertainty were the labour market with shortages of stevedores and truck drivers, biosecurity issues continuing to impact on the flow of cargoes, climate change and extreme weather - restrictive low water in Panama Canal and port closures were examples he gave - and geopolitical issues impacting "freedom of navigation".
PORT CONGESTION
Port congestion is one of the problems impacting shipping and smooth flow of cargoes like agricultural machinery through ports, Wallenius Wilhelmsen executive Kim Buoy has explained.
While some European and west coast North American ports are suffering from congestion, the cause of port congestion in Australia is different.
In Europe and North America, a lack of port space coupled with record freight movements has caused congestion and delays, according to the latest supply chain status report on the Wallenius Wilhelmsen website.
However in Australia the problem has been contaminated import cargoes held in quarantine at ports, the shipping company claims.
"The quarantine-held volumes (at Australian ports) have largely outweighed the market's capacity to process these units in off-wharf facilities, leading to continued congestion in the terminals," it said on its website.
Melbourne, Port Kembla in New South Wales and to a lesser degree Brisbane were the ports most affected, Wallenius Wilhelmsen said.
While Fremantle is now no longer subject to lengthy quarantine delays, as it was last year, it is however impacted by "vessel bunching" due to delays at other ports and to non-RoRo freighters taking longer in port.
The Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (DAFF) has previously denied there is a delay problem with quarantine inspections and subsequent off-wharf treatments of contaminated loads by registered processors, when questioned by Farm Weekly.
However, the situation with quarantine delays is unlikely to improve in the short term, with next month the official start to "seasonal measures" by DAFF to prevent unintended importation of the Brown marmorated stink bug - BMSB "season" is September 1-April 30.
Quarantine inspections will target ships that sail from or carry cargoes from 39 high risk BMSB countries to Australia and New Zealand.
Countries like Austria, Belgium, Czechia, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Russia, Spain, Japan, Canada and United States are on that list.
