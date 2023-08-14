Truckies to get more roadside facilities

Some of the sites the group have successfully advocated for include toilets at the Bunbury Road Train Assembly area and the Lady Loch Road RTTA in Coolgardie, a new safety bay on Shark Lake Road, Esperance, a new safety bay and facilities near the Albany Ring Road, expansion of the Northam RTAA, toilets at Mayanup and a new heavy vehicle parking bay on Elverdton Road, Ravensthorpe.