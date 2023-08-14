The Kulin Bush Races has achieved a new ticket sale record - selling out for this year's event in 38 seconds.
Tickets for the hugely-popular event went on sale at 10am on August 1, and less than a minute later, 3500 tickets were snapped up.
This eclipses last year's ticket sale record of 63 seconds.
"It's beyond anyone's wildest dreams," said Kulin Bush Races chairperson Tom Murphy.
"It blew me away, not bad for a tiny little town."
The winners and losers of the ticket frenzy took to Facebook to either share their luck or disappointment, but nonetheless sharing their support and congratulating the Kulin Bush Races team.
Mr Murphy said the event's popularity was more than 20 years in the making, and even just six years ago, the Bush Races team had a crisis meeting after ticket sales reached an all-time low.
"We made jokes about popping out onto the highway and diverting the traffic into the race course," he said.
"You'd just cross your fingers and hope that people will turn up.
"We must be doing something right."
If you've missed out on tickets, there's only one way to improve your chances - join the waitlist via Tixel.com, which is a verified ticket reseller.
Currently, more than 200 people are waiting for a ticket.
Tixel either will notify you when someone is selling their tickets, or you can set up an auto-purchase, which will automatically buy the ticket from the seller if your price matches theirs.
"Make sure you join the waitlist because we do work through it and people do get tickets, and it's certainly the safest way to do it," Mr Murphy said.
Organisers said this was the only way to buy a resale ticket to prevent being scammed.
"Within minutes of selling out, there were already scams on Facebook," Mr Murphy said.
If you want to take the risk of buying from Facebook Marketplace or similar, Mr Murphy said to do "a bit of digging" on the seller's profile.
"If they've made an account recently, and have no Facebook friends or it just looks a bit fishy, I would seriously not go down that path, we don't want anyone to get caught out at all."
What hasn't sold out at the Kulin Bush Races - but is equally as popular - is the event merchandise.
If you've missed out on a ticket but still want that feeling, merchandise is online now, and will be available to purchase at the event.
"It's like a stampede when we open it (the merchandise stand) up on the Friday afternoon," Mr Murphy said.
This year's Kulin Bush Races are from Friday, October 6 to Sunday, October 8.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.