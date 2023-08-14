Farm Weekly
Kulin Bush Races as popular as ever

By By Perri Polson
Updated August 15 2023 - 9:31am, first published 9:28am
Tickets for the Kulin Bush Races, to be held from Friday, October 6 to Sunday, October 8, sold in record time.
The Kulin Bush Races has achieved a new ticket sale record - selling out for this year's event in 38 seconds.

