Farm Weekly
Home/News

SEPWA's Youth in Ag group tours South Australia

Bree Swift
By Bree Swift
August 15 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Members of SEPWAs Youth in Ag group on their recent study tour in South Australia. Photos by AGSOCIAL.
Members of SEPWAs Youth in Ag group on their recent study tour in South Australia. Photos by AGSOCIAL.

The results of a recent study tour by a young WA grower group to South Australia is testament to how powerful peer-to-peer learning can be.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bree Swift

Bree Swift

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.