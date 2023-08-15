The results of a recent study tour by a young WA grower group to South Australia is testament to how powerful peer-to-peer learning can be.
Fourteen of the South East Premium Wheatgrowers Association (SEPWA) Youth in Ag group members included the study tour in their recent trip to Adelaide, South Australia for the GrainGrowers Innovation Generation conference last month.
The group visited four farms scattered along the Yorke Peninsula and rounded out the trip with a visit to Sunny Hill Distillery.
Operated by husband and wife team, Sam and Olivia Colliver, the owners of the vertically-integrated business, utilise wheat and barley grown on the farm on which the distillery is based.
Youth in Ag president Laura Bennett, who was largely responsible for organising the study tour, said the owners were just one of several successful and progressive business operators the group visited while in South Australia.
"One of the farmers told us that, sometimes, the most challenging aspects of agriculture can be the most rewarding," Ms Bennett said.
"That certainly rang true for quite a few of the operations we visited, which had overcome their individual challenges, and ended up being a lot more successful as a result."
A prime example of this was a grower who has a farm on Kangaroo Island and told the group of his struggle with high freight costs.
"It was about $70 per tonne to get his grain off the island," Ms Bennett said.
"So he decided to grow quality over quantity and seek out really specific and high-value end markets.
"Now he grows soft wheat and sends it straight to the Arnott's factory in Adelaide for biscuits as well as certified, non-GM canola, which goes straight to Japan to be cold pressed for home delivery."
Another grower had diversified their farming operations to also include seed cleaning, mouse bait making and the importation of machinery.
"We saw first-hand those farmers who have inspired thinking, are challenging the norm and not hamstrung by the 'let's just do what we've always done' mentality," Ms Bennett said.
The Youth in Ag president, who has been in the role for about a year, strongly encouraged other young people working in agriculture to "get off their own patch once in a while" and travel to other areas.
Having successfully applied for the Grains Research and Development Corporation's (GRDC) 'Grower and Adviser Study Tours' grant program, the group was fortunate to have had 50 per cent of the costs of the study tour covered.
The GRDC study tours, as stated on the organisation's website, support growers and advisers to undertake "study tours or related travel to gain new knowledge, learn new skills, build relationships and leverage GRDC's research investments".
While the application criteria does not include providing support for groups to attend conferences or attend training, conference attendance may be considered as part of a study tour application.
"That support from the GRDC was really helpful, as it can be difficult for growers who don't get the same opportunities as many private business people do for professional development," Ms Bennett said.
The Youth in Ag group is an arm of SEPWA for growers aged 35 years and under.
The group is designed to give younger people working in agriculture a chance to connect and further develop their skills and knowledge within the industry.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.